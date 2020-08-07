Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt sends notices to over 5,500 firms for not filing tax returns

In a bid to improve Delhi's revenue deficit situation, the trade and taxes department of the government, under directions from Sisodia, has started analysing the return-filing status of the taxpayers registered under the GST. The deputy chief minister held a meeting with the officials of the department, where it was informed that around 15,000 taxpayers were analysed and nearly 970 of them had not filed returns for 2020-21 from January to March, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:39 IST
Delhi govt sends notices to over 5,500 firms for not filing tax returns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government sent notices to over 5,500 companies for not filing tax returns on Friday. The government is also preparing a list of tax defaulters, it said in a statement.

"Nine sectors, including e-commerce, insurance and financial services, were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but around 935 companies in these sectors have paid zero tax and 2,017 have paid 50 per cent tax," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the finance department, said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will strictly scrutinise the reasons behind these companies not filing tax returns, he added.

An analysis has found that the government has received around Rs 2,015 crore less tax compared to the corresponding period last year. In 2019, it had collected around Rs 5,792 crore in tax returns, but from January to March this year, the tax collection has been only Rs 3,777 crore, the statement said. The city government is working round the clock to increase its revenue, which will help it take up various development and pandemic-related works, it added.

In a review of the tax collection of the last quarter, it was found that 10,800 companies registered under the GST (Goods and Services Tax) have either paid no tax or lesser tax to the Delhi government, the statement said. "The Delhi government has initiated action against these companies and notices were sent on Friday to 5,584 companies under GSTR Act 3A for not filing tax returns and VAT notices to 36 companies for not filing tax returns," it said.

Sisodia has directed the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi to conduct a detailed study to improve the revenue base in Delhi, the statement said. In a bid to improve Delhi's revenue deficit situation, the trade and taxes department of the government, under directions from Sisodia, has started analysing the return-filing status of the taxpayers registered under the GST.

The deputy chief minister held a meeting with the officials of the department, where it was informed that around 15,000 taxpayers were analysed and nearly 970 of them had not filed returns for 2020-21 from January to March, the statement said. "The Delhi government has also found that this year, nearly 10,800 companies paid lesser or zero tax from January to March. Taking cognizance of these findings, the Delhi government has prepared a list of defaulters," it added.

Sisodia appealed to all the companies to immediately deposit the taxes, while warning the defaulters of stringent action. The government has evaluated 15,000 companies so far and in the future, seven lakh companies registered under the GST will be evaluated, the statement said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

734 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

As many as 734 new cases of COVID-19, 719 recovered cases, and 16 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. According to the official data, the coronavirus count of the state rose to 37,2...

Air India Express tragedy: Plane skidded off tabletop runway, fell into dug up sort of place, says NDRF head

The Air India Express plane coming from Dubai skidded off the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a dug up sort of place, said SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force NDRF on Friday. Pradhan told ANI,...

Indian consulates in Dubai, Sharjah set up hotline numbers for Kerala Air India plane crash victims

The Indian consulates in Dubai and Sharjah have activated five helpline numbers to provide information to the family members of the Air India Express flight that skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 50 feet va...

Deeply distressed to hear about tragic plane crash at Kerala's Kozhikode: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane accident at Keralas Kozhikode airport and his thoughts and prayers were with the affected passengers, crew members and their families. Kovind s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020