GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks rise, markets bet on U.S. Congress stimulus deal

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

World stocks inched to 5-1/2 month highs on Tuesday, lifted by bets a U.S. fiscal stimulus package will be reached and by signs Sino-U.S. tensions have eased ahead of a crucial round of trade talks.

While investors took cheer from an order from President Donald Trump restoring some enhanced unemployment payments and suspending payroll taxes, the mood is watchful as sparring continues in the U.S. Congress over extending fiscal stimulus. Economic data worldwide also remains a cause for concern, the latest being a steep drop in exports from trade bellwether South Korea and Britain seeing its biggest job losses since 2009.

But Brent crude futures stayed close to five-month highs and the dollar index held at a one-week high after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was optimistic a bipartisan stimulus deal will be reached soon. Commerzbank analysts said markets were shrugging off doubts over the legality of Trump's order and appeared convinced Congress would agree a deal

"Not without good reason, because in the election campaign both parties have an interest in presenting themselves well," they said. "Who wants to be seen as the stingy bad guy even in times of great need?"

A pan-European share index rose almost 1%, with auto shares leading the way after a surge in Chinese car sales and futures tipped a stronger Wall Street open. MSCI's global equity index rose 0.4% while a benchmark of Asian shares outside Japan gained nearly 1%. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.9%.

The world index is now a whisker off February record peaks. There are also hopes Beijing's sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens - a response to U.S. sanctions on Chinese individuals over the Hong Kong crackdown - may end this round of tit-for-tat moves between the two powers.

"It has left the White House untouched," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. "That gives some relief that China is still giving some priority to the (trade deal) dialogue," he said.

U.S. and Chinese officials hold talks on Saturday to review the first six months of the Phase 1 trade deal. While China is lagging targets on energy and farm goods purchases from the United States, markets seem confident trade ties will be insulated from the diplomatic noise . Such optimism kept safe haven assets under gentle pressure, with gold and other precious metals down 1%-3% on the day while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were near a two-week high of 0.5870%.

Mainland Chinese shares were the exception, dragged some 1% lower by jitters before the talks and weaker tech shares, following the U.S. Nasdaq drop the previous day Jason Borbora-Sheen, portfolio manager at Ninety One Asset Management, said headlines would generate oscillations, but the issue did not pose serious risks "from an equity perspective or from a corporate perspective, simply because that issue has been at the forefront of investors (minds)".

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS Tuesday's gains follow a robust Wall Street session when the Dow and S&P500 rose and investors rotated towards value stocks and out of tech, reflecting optimism over the growth outlook.

The S&P 500 sits less than 1% below a February record high hit in February, while Asian ex-Japan shares are within 2% of a January peak. On the currency markets, the euro-dollar flatlined . The euro is down 1.6% over the last three sessions as its 10% rally since March loses steam.

One factor underpinning the dollar's decline - and equity strength - is the declining real, or inflation-adjusted, Treasury yield. But in a danger signal for the euro-dollar rally, German real yields seem to have caught up with U.S. peers as euro zone inflation expectations have risen.

Risk-sensitive currencies, such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, firmed and Asian gains lifted an emerging currency index almost 2%. Even the battered Turkish lira inched up after four lossmaking sessions .

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK's 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Turkey says it will license new Mediterranean areas this month

Turkey will issue seismic exploration and drilling licenses in new areas of the eastern Mediterranean by the end of August and continue its operations in the region, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, amid tensions with Gree...

CamCom AI revolutionizes defect and damage assessment in auto industry

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 11 ANINewsVoir CamCom.ai, an AI platform for Quality Assurance, are the pioneers of defect and damage assessment solutions in the automotive industry. Their new solution provides contactless, objective, and co...

2 Nigerians arrested with 14.5 grams cocaine in Bengaluru

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested on Monday and 14.5 grams cocaine was recovered from them, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru. The arrest and recovery was made by the Anti-Narcotics Wing in Agrahara ...

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 daysArdern said A...
