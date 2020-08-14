Industrial Piping Major CPP bags large orders worth Rs. 300 million

Left Menu
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:04 IST
Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Manufacturing Facility. Image Credit: ANI

At a time when Indian industries were struggling to restart the manufacturing services, Mumbai based Chemical Process Piping (CPP) India's leading industrial piping solutions company has not only restarted operations but also bagged combined large orders worth approx Rs 300 Million (US USD 4 Million) from renowned Engineering Procurement and Construction companies (EPC) for critical Chemical piping and Spray Headers/Piping for Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) plants in India. CPP has been at the forefront of Indian industrial piping solutions catering to a range of industries right from Power, Chemical, Desalination to Oil & Gas. CPP will supply critical Chemical piping to Tata Chemicals, GACL, Nirma while Spray Headers/Piping for Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) will be supplied to L&T, amongst others.

CPP has been successful in bagging over 80 percent of the orders for Spray Headers and Piping for projects across India during the COVID-19 pandemic. CPP possesses the capability to manufacture from 15 mm up to 4000 mm diameter Pipes and Fittings. "Being the pioneers and market leaders since the last 56 years in industrial piping solutions in India, we have had the privilege of working with established giants like Tata Chemicals, GACL, and L&T. Bagging these orders from them have once again demonstrated that CPP is the partner of choice for the best and biggest in the industry. The experience and technical knowhow at our disposal give us a unique outlook to providing piping solutions to any project on any scale," shared Vijay Rajpurohit, MD, Chemical Process Piping.

Due to the strict lockdown, CPP and Indian manufacturing in general lost close to 2 1/2 months of production. However, during unlock-down 1, CPP could restart the operations rapidly and the workforce strength reached up to 90 percent of its original strength. This enabled the company to start operations to meet the market needs. The operations started slow since the new SOPs and rules had to be followed. The workforce number reached 100 percent capacity by the end of July 2020. "Team CPP is the key to this success for the company as many of the executives and especially the workforce chose to stay in the city rather than head to their native places. This enabled us to start the manufacturing process faster and we were one of the first off the block in our industry. We are also negotiating orders in the global markets. The fact that CPP offices worked seamlessly during the lockdown speaks volumes of their ability to quickly adapt to any changing situation. CPP has ensured that the contracts for critical chemical piping and Spray Headers/Piping for Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) plants are not only won but also actual work began with the execution of the same," he further added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

