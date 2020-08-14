Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 3,000 cr highway projs for Manipur
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of highway projects worth Rs 3,000 crore for Manipur on Monday through a virtual ceremony, the government said on Friday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:06 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of highway projects worth Rs 3,000 crore for Manipur on Monday through a virtual ceremony, the government said on Friday. These projects are for the construction of 316 km of highways.
Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for 13 highway projects and inaugurate a Road safety project in Manipur on Monday, the road transport ministry said in a statement. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will preside over the virtual function, which will also be attended by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh, MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the state.
"These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a Road length of 316 kilometers, involving construction value of about Rs 3,000 crore," the statement said. Paving the way for development of Manipur, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state, it added.
