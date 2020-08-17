Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio Tinto, BHP lift FTSE 100 on China stimulus

London's FTSE 100 rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday as more stimulus in China powered mining stocks, while investors looked to a slate of macroeconomic data due later in the week to gauge the pace of a post-pandemic rebound.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:48 IST
Rio Tinto, BHP lift FTSE 100 on China stimulus

London's FTSE 100 rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday as more stimulus in China powered mining stocks, while investors looked to a slate of macroeconomic data due later in the week to gauge the pace of a post-pandemic rebound. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.3%, with miners Rio Tinto Plc, BHP Group Plc and Anglo American Plc adding between 1.6% and 2.4%.

Asian shares crept closer to their pre-pandemic highs as fresh liquidity from China's central bank helped investors brush past a delay in a weekend meeting of U.S. and Chinese officials to review their Phase-1 trade pact. The mid-cap FTSE 250, however, was down 0.1%, pressured by another drop for travel and leisure stocks , days after Britain expanded its quarantine list to include France and other countries.

"There appears to be increasing nervousness that economies are reaching the limits of what they can do without increasing the risk of a surging second wave of cases as we head toward the autumn months," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The FTSE 100 has bounced 24% from a coronavirus-driven crash in March as data signalled a nascent rebound in key sectors such as housing, but a recent surge in COVID-19 infections has made investors cautious about betting on risky assets in the absence of a vaccine.

After retail sales for July disappointed in both China and the United States last week, UK data on Friday is likely to show a sharp slowdown following a jump in June. Inflation, consumer confidence and flash readings of business activity surveys are also due this week. In earnings-driven news, meat processor Cranswick Plc jumped 6.4% after a 25% surge in first-quarter revenue, while life-science firm Horizon Discovery Group Plc tumbled 4% on posting a first-half loss.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat critical: hospital sources

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films Drishyam and Madaari, is critical, according to hospital sources in Hyderabad. He is undergoing treatment. His condition is critical, the hospital source told PTI. Kamat, who is suffering...

Post-COVID clinic to help analyse patients reporting fresh symptoms

The Delhi-government run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will soon start a post-COVID clinic to analyse patients seeing a re-emergence of coronavirus symptoms after recovering from the infection. According to Dr BL Sherwal, medical d...

Denel appoints Talib Sadik as interim Group Chief Executive

The Denel board has announced the appointment of Talib Sadik as the interim Group Chief Executive.A qualified Chartered Accountant SA, Sadik momentarily takes over the reins from Danie Du Toit, who stepped down from the post on 15 August.Sa...

Man kills daughter-in-law, granddaughter

A man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law and two-year-old granddaughter and then ended his life by hanging himself in Arunachal Pradeshs Longding district, police said on Monday. According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020