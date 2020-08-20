Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares set to dip as Fed's gloom snuffs out Wall St cheer

Despite the dovish minutes, U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose with investors focusing on parts of the minutes that showed policymakers downplaying the need for yield caps and targets. Some investors had hoped the Fed would follow through on a proposed policy to cap yields at a certain level by buying short-term debt, a move that would reinforce the central bank's guidance for low rates.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 05:30 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares set to dip as Fed's gloom snuffs out Wall St cheer

Asian equities were set to follow Wall Street's late session retreat on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned the U.S. economy faced a highly uncertain path to recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn.

Market sentiment had been bullish up until the Fed's comments, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting all-time highs driven largely by Apple Inc.. The iPhone maker's shares rose 1.4% to make the first publicly listed U.S. company to reach $2 trillion in market capitalization, with strong results from retailers Target and Lowe's also lifting sentiment.

"It was a decent day for banks, Apple, and Nike but everything else was in the reverse after the Fed said economic conditions will be difficult for a while," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group. "We've seen some good numbers out of retail but there's uncertainty that these companies won't replicate those earnings without some stimulus."

Wall Street's downbeat finish gave Asian markets a dour lead with Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures losing 0.25%, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures down 0.15% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures off 0.08%. Cooling Wall Street's earlier rally were minutes from the Fed's July meeting, which showed the swift rebound in employment seen in May and June had likely slowed and that additional "substantial improvement" in the labor market would hinge on a "broad and sustained" reopening of business activity.

The readout on Fed discussions provides hints to further action that the U.S. central bank could take in September. No change in interest rate policy is expected until end-2021. Wall Street stocks retreated and later closed lower on the Fed news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31%, the S&P 500 lost 0.44% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57%.

"The market seems to want to return to value stocks like pharma and banks but they can't figure out how," Cox said. Despite the dovish minutes, U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose with investors focusing on parts of the minutes that showed policymakers downplaying the need for yield caps and targets.

Some investors had hoped the Fed would follow through on a proposed policy to cap yields at a certain level by buying short-term debt, a move that would reinforce the central bank's guidance for low rates. The benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.6785%, from 0.675% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.4154%, from 1.415%. The dollar index, which reflects the greenback's value against six leading trading currencies, rose 0.88%, with the euro down 0.75% to $1.184. The Japanese yen weakened 0.62% to 106.05 per dollar.

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday over lingering concerns of weak global fuel demand after data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles fell 1.6 million barrels last week. Brent crude futures fell 0.55% to $45.21 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid 0.33% to $42.79 a barrel.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea approves phase II human trial for Green Cross's coronavirus treatment drug

South Koreas Green Cross Corp has received regulatory approval for phase II human clinical trials of its experimental coronavirus plasma treatment drug, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Thursday. The trials will test the safety ...

INSIGHT-Endless first wave: how Indonesia failed to control coronavirus

Only last week Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesias maritime minister and close confidant of the countrys president, touted herbal mangosteen juice as a coronavirus remedy.His suggestion was the latest in a string of unorthodox treatments put forwa...

Soccer-A-League's longest regular season concludes, playoffs to come

The A-Leagues heavily disrupted regular season finally came to a conclusion on Wednesday evening when title contenders Melbourne City beat newcomers Western United 3-1 in the last of 27 matches played over 34 days. The loss means United wil...

FACTBOX-Biden running mate Kamala Harris, former President Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will get the Democratic Partys nod to run as Joe Bidens vice presidential running mate at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, and former President Barack Obama will speak of his years when Biden was h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020