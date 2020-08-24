Industry body urges Centre to permit organising exhibitions with safety measures

The Indian Exhibition Industry Association on Monday urged the government to allow organising exhibitions with safety measures. It said about Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business and related trade has been affected due to non-holding of exhibitions in India this year.

"COVID-19 has adversely impacted the 'business exhibitions' sector across India with a complete standstill since March 2020 continuing till date," said Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA) President S Balasubramanian. He added that the livelihood of about 15 lakh people has been affected who depend on exhibitions for their sustenance. "Approximately 1.5 crore people participate in exhibitions every year in India for their business needs." Balasubramanian added that huge mass lay-offs, no work orders for the contractual service providers and lack of livelihood avenues for temporary ground workers add to the aggravation of the loss being suffered by the sector.

He said IEIA has already prepared standard operating procedures to organise safe and secure exhibitions in association with the India Trade Promotion Organisation, and the same have also been submitted to the home and commerce ministries last month. "As exhibitions require a gestation period of 6-8 weeks to organise, it is vital for the government to announce a date by when exhibitions can be restarted in a safe and sound environment," said Balasubramanian. PTI RSN HRS