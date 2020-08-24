Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industry body urges Centre to permit organising exhibitions with safety measures

It said about Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business and related trade has been affected due to non-holding of exhibitions in India this year. "COVID-19 has adversely impacted the 'business exhibitions' sector across India with a complete standstill since March 2020 continuing till date," said Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA) President S Balasubramanian.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:16 IST
Industry body urges Centre to permit organising exhibitions with safety measures

The Indian Exhibition Industry Association on Monday urged the government to allow organising exhibitions with safety measures. It said about Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business and related trade has been affected due to non-holding of exhibitions in India this year.

"COVID-19 has adversely impacted the 'business exhibitions' sector across India with a complete standstill since March 2020 continuing till date," said Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA) President S Balasubramanian. He added that the livelihood of about 15 lakh people has been affected who depend on exhibitions for their sustenance. "Approximately 1.5 crore people participate in exhibitions every year in India for their business needs." Balasubramanian added that huge mass lay-offs, no work orders for the contractual service providers and lack of livelihood avenues for temporary ground workers add to the aggravation of the loss being suffered by the sector.

He said IEIA has already prepared standard operating procedures to organise safe and secure exhibitions in association with the India Trade Promotion Organisation, and the same have also been submitted to the home and commerce ministries last month. "As exhibitions require a gestation period of 6-8 weeks to organise, it is vital for the government to announce a date by when exhibitions can be restarted in a safe and sound environment," said Balasubramanian. PTI RSN HRS

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Uzbekistan review implementation of initiatives to boost ties

India and Uzbekistan on Monday reviewed the implementation of various key projects as well as initiatives including the status of negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty to boost economic ties. The review was carried out at the first...

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities revealed, get other latest updates

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. Fans have been waiting for the third season of Mindhunter since Season 2 was streamed on August 16, 2019.Fans are highly waiting for the renewal of Mindhunter Seaso...

Reports: Chargers WR Williams nursing shoulder injury

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is considered week-to-week after sustaining a sprained right shoulder during Sundays practice, multiple media outlets reported. ESPNs Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Williams is expecte...

German doctors say tests indicate Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned

German doctors treating Russia opposition figure Alexei Navalny at a Berlin hospital said on Monday that medical examinations indicated he was poisoned before collapsing on a plane in Russia last week.Navalny, a critic of Russian President ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020