Left Menu
Development News Edition

China central bank says it will improve benchmark interest rate system

Efforts would be made to innovate and broaden the application of DR in financial products to make DR a key reference indicator for China's monetary policy management and financial market pricing, it added. PBOC said China had a first-mover advantage in cultivating benchmark interest rates based on actual transactions, and significant progress has been made in the construction of China's benchmark interest rate system.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:17 IST
China central bank says it will improve benchmark interest rate system
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

China's central bank said on Monday it will make interbank repo rates by depository institutions (DR) a key reference for monetary policy adjustment and financial market price-setting.

Improving China's benchmark interest rate system would help build up financial markets, deepen market-based interest rate reforms and improve monetary policy management, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website. It added that it had participated in international benchmark interest rate reforms and will promote the application of new benchmark interest rates with a focus on depository institutions.

PBOC said the development priority of China's interbank benchmark interest rate system was to promote the wide application of various benchmark interest rates. Efforts would be made to innovate and broaden the application of DR in financial products to make DR a key reference indicator for China's monetary policy management and financial market pricing, it added.

PBOC said China had a first-mover advantage in cultivating benchmark interest rates based on actual transactions, and significant progress has been made in the construction of China's benchmark interest rate system. The central bank said China's benchmark interest rates based on actual transactions have been in operation for a long time, and that full-scale market transaction data was available and transparent.

China's money, bond, and loan markets have cultivated their own representative interest rate indicators, PBOC said, adding that DR, government bond yield, and Loan Prime Rate (LPR) have played a significant role as benchmark interest rates in the corresponding financial market.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current presidents office said. A veteran politician who served as foreign and financ...

Mukherjee left indelible mark on India's development trajectory; scholar par excellence, towering statesman, admired by all: Modi.

Mukherjee left indelible mark on Indias development trajectory scholar par excellence, towering statesman, admired by all Modi....

India grieves passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee: PM Narendra Modi.

India grieves passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee PM Narendra Modi....

CoGTA emphasises need of having equal gender representation in govt

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA, Parks Tau, has emphasised the importance of having 5050 gender representation in local government.As we prepare for local government elections next year, our delib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020