Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST compensation: Karnataka opts for first among 2 two options offered by Centre

Under option 2, the CMO said Karnataka would be eligible for a total compensation of Rs 25,508 crore, out of which Rs 6,965 crore would come from the cess collected. The remaining amount of Rs 18,543 crore would be allowed to be borrowed through an issue of market debt.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:36 IST
GST compensation: Karnataka opts for first among 2 two options offered by Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

BJP ruled Karnataka on Wednesday said it has decided to opt for the first among the two options offered by the Centre for borrowing to meet the shortfall in GST revenues, under which the state will be eligible for total compensation of Rs 18,289 crore. The decision was taken after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, held discussions with Finance department officials.

"After the evaluation of both these options, it is felt that option 1 would be more beneficial to the State's finances. Hence the Government of Karnataka has decided to convey to the Government of India, its preference for Option 1," an official release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

It said this would help the State augment its revenue in the present financial year. The CMO noted that under option 1, Karnataka would be eligible for total compensation of Rs 18,289 crore, of which Rs 6,965 crore would come from the cess collected.

For the balance of Rs 11,324 crore, the state would be able to borrow through a special window with the entire burden of principal and interest repayment being met out of compensation cess fund in the future, it said. "Further an additional borrowing up to 1 per cent of GSDP (Rs 18,036 crore) will be available unconditionally and another 1 percent borrowing can be linked to certain reforms as earlier suggested by Government of India.

These additional borrowings may also be carried forward to the next financial year if necessary," it said. Under option 2, the CMO said Karnataka would be eligible for a total compensation of Rs 25,508 crore, out of which Rs 6,965 crore would come from the cess collected.

The remaining amount of Rs 18,543 crore would be allowed to be borrowed through an issue of market debt. However, in this option, unconditional borrowing of 1 per cent of GSDP (Rs 18,036 crore) will not be separately available to the state, as a result of which the net borrowing will reduce substantially by Rs 10,817 crore, it explained.

Further, under option 2, the interest on the above borrowing through issue of market debt shall be paid by the State from its own resources, it added. Following the GST council meeting last week, the central government had written to states, suggesting options of borrowing money to make up for the Rs 2.35 lakh crore shortfall in GST revenues expected in the ongoing fiscal.

The Centre has estimated that of this amount, Rs 97,000 crore compensation requirement is due to GST roll out and the remaining is on account of the COVID-19 impact on the economy. Giving two options, the Centre had said states can borrow either Rs 97,000 crore the deficit arising out of GST implementation or the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

Several non-BJP ruled states have rejected the Centre's suggestion of states borrowing to make up for the GST shortfall, saying the constitutional liability lies with the Union government. Home minister Basavaraj Bommai, who represented the state in the GST council, had earlier said that Karnataka has to get Rs 13,764 crore GST compensation from the Centre for the last four months and it was necessary for the state's economy.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Keanu Reeves fans take Twitter by storm on his birthday

As actor Keanu Reeves ringed in his 56th birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the star by making Keanu Reeves trend on Twitter. From recalling his journey in the entertainment industry to just wishing The Matrix star,...

After blasting Trump on violence, Biden now turns to schools

Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nations schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbents handling ...

Kerala Cong chief blames CPM for attack on Youth Cong leader's house

Kerala Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran has accused the ruling Communist Party of India Marxist of being behind the attack on a Youth Congress leaders house in the wee hours of Wednesday. He said the ruling party targeted Congress off...

Britain re-imposes COVID restrictions in parts of Manchester

The British government re-imposed local COVID-19 restrictions on parts of the Greater Manchester area in northern England on Wednesday, just as they were being lifted, the latest in a series of abrupt reversals.Health Secretary Matt Hancock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020