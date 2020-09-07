Left Menu
Dalmia Group, led by Sanjay Dalmia to set up hospital and school at Ayodhya

Dalmia Group said it has planned to set up a world-class hospital and a modern school for higher learning at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:06 IST
Sanjay Dalmia, Chairman, Dalmia Group of Companies. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dalmia Group said it has planned to set up a world-class hospital and a modern school for higher learning at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The Sanjay Dalmia led Dalmia Group has approached the Uttar Pradesh Government to acquire land for building the hospital and the school at Ram Janambhoomi Ayodhya, which is regarded as one of the scared cities of India.

It is in an advanced stage of talks with the state government following a requisition for allotment of 10 acre land at Ayodhya has already been made to the UP government. "It was my father's dream to see Shri Ram Janmabhoomi as a world class model, symbol of righteousness and an inspiration for the entire world. In his memory, we are embarking upon two ambitious projects at Ayodhya for the overall development of the area. First, we are planning to build a state-of-art-health facility, which will be a charitable hospital offering free treatment to the needy. Secondly, in the memory of my mother, we will build a school of higher learning to provide the right education to children," said Sanjay Dalmia, Chairman, Dalmia Group of Companies, while commenting on this initiative.

Notably, Late Vishnu Hari Dalmia, father of Sanjay Dalmia, was the former President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who drove the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement from the front wholeheartedly. After the announcement and inauguration of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Dalmia Group is the first corporate which has initiated two virtuous and constructive projects there for the welfare of society and nation at large.

Hospital Project: One of Dalmia Group Companies, Dalmia Healthcare Pvt Ltd, is to establish a world-class health facility with most modern state-of-art equipment in the memory of Late Vishu Hari Dalmia, which will cater to the growing needs of people of Ayodhya. School Project: Dalmia Biz Education, another company of Dalmia Group, is to set up a school-Lalita Maa Dalmia School Of Higher Learning - in the memory of Late Vishnu Hari Dalmia's wife. With a view to imbibing the traditional values of Indian culture and ethos, the school will have all new teaching techniques and focus on the overall development of children. Its curriculum will be designed accordingly.

"We are confident of starting these two social projects as soon as we receive the required land from the UP Government on a long-term basis. We would like to complete the construction of the hospital and school along with Shri Ram Temple,'' Dalmia added. The Dalmia Group of Companies is one of India's oldest and most distinguished business houses with its motto "Enterprise without Frontiers" intrinsically engraved in all its activities. The House of Dalmias was founded by Late Sri. Ramkrishna Dalmia in the early part of 20th Century. The legacy which was passed on to Vishnu Hari Dalmia is now further strengthened and expanded by his sons Sanjay Dalmia (Chairman) and Anurag Dalmia (Vice Chairman).

It has evolved into a dynamic and globally progressive Corporate Entity. The core areas of the Group are Textiles, Aoda Ash, Healthcare, ITES, Tobacco. The Dalmia Group intends to be a significant contributor and integral part of the new wave of entrepreneurship that will place India as the Global leader of the 21st century. Thus for the group, it is not necessary to be present everywhere but in select segments where noteworthy value can be built for the stakeholders and the environment at large. The group's deep sense of Social Responsibility is reflected in their ongoing works for the environment, people and philanthropic services.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

