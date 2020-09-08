Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Budweiser maker Anheuser Busch InBev has begun a process to replace Chief Executive Carlos Brito. - Travellers arriving into Britain from seven Greek islands must quarantine for 14 days, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps has said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 06:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 06:12 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- HMRC says fraud and error on furlough schemes could total 3.5 billion stg https://on.ft.com/2EYcerF - AB InBev launches process to replace longtime Chief Executive Carlos Brito https://on.ft.com/334dx00

- England unveils regional coronavirus quarantine system https://on.ft.com/3lZ9aMi Overview

- Jim Harra, the head of HM Revenue & Customs, said that the UK may have paid out up to 3.5 billion pounds in furlough money on fraudulent or mistaken claims. - Budweiser maker Anheuser Busch InBev has begun a process to replace Chief Executive Carlos Brito.

- Travellers arriving into Britain from seven Greek islands must quarantine for 14 days, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps has said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

