PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 8

- Jim Harra, the head of HM Revenue & Customs, said that the UK may have paid out up to 3.5 billion pounds in furlough money on fraudulent or mistaken claims. - Budweiser maker Anheuser Busch InBev has begun a process to replace Chief Executive Carlos Brito.

Travellers arriving into Britain from seven Greek islands must quarantine for 14 days, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps has said.