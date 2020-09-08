Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq slides as tech rout deepens, Tesla hits three-week low

"If you bought a lot of call options in the second quarter, you're doing very well, but that creates a problem for later when you need to unwind these positions," said Ken Peng, Citi Private Bank's head of Asia Investment Strategy. Wall Street's tech-and-stimulus-led rally halted last week with the Nasdaq falling as much as 9.9% from its record closing high - hit just five days ago - as investors booked profits after a run that boosted the index about 70% from its pandemic-lows.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:48 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq slides as tech rout deepens, Tesla hits three-week low

The Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday as investors dumped high-flying technology stocks, while Tesla tracked its worst day in nearly six months after a surprise exclusion from the S&P 500. All eleven major S&P sectors fell in early trading, with declines worsening after news on Friday that SoftBank made significant option purchases during the run-up in U.S. stocks.

Financial and information technology stocks were among the biggest decliners. Still, market participants said they did not expect a prolonged sell-off against the backdrop of an accommodative monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, which last week indicated a higher toleration for inflation rising above 2%.

"I'm not going to throw in the towel here and say the tech run is over," said Dennis Dick, proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas. "It's still a healthy correction. We came a long way and it's time to cool off a little bit."

Media reports of SoftBank's option purchases also reminded investors that market makers might have billions of dollars worth of long positions as hedges against options trades, which will have to be sold as prices fall. "If you bought a lot of call options in the second quarter, you're doing very well, but that creates a problem for later when you need to unwind these positions," said Ken Peng, Citi Private Bank's head of Asia Investment Strategy.

Wall Street's tech-and-stimulus-led rally halted last week with the Nasdaq falling as much as 9.9% from its record closing high - hit just five days ago - as investors booked profits after a run that boosted the index about 70% from its pandemic-lows. At session lows on Tuesday, Facebook, Amazon.com , Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Alphabet and Netflix - together known as "FAATMAN" - collectively lost more than $1 trillion in market capitalization since Sept. 2.

Tesla plunged another 15.1% to a three-week low after the electric-car maker was excluded from a group of companies being added to the S&P 500. At 10:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 536.63 points, or 1.91%, at 27,596.68, the S&P 500 was down 70.76 points, or 2.06%, at 3,356.20, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 286.42 points, or 2.53%, at 11,026.72.

Fears over potential U.S. sanctions against China's biggest chipmaker SMIC hit domestic suppliers, with Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp and KLA Corp dropping between 6.6% and 7.8%. General Motors Co jumped 7.9% after it acquired an 11% stake, worth $2 billion, in U.S. electric-truck maker Nikola Corp. The truck maker's shares surged 37.3%.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to visit battleground states this week as some opinion polls show the race tightening with less than 60 days to go until the Nov. 3 election. Declining issues outnumbered advancers more than 4-to-1 on the NYSE and 2-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 37 new lows.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

In new Brexit turmoil, UK says it may break law in 'limited way'

Britain headed into a new round of Brexit trade talks on Tuesday acknowledging it could break international law but only in a limited way after reports it may undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union.As the pound fell sharply on ...

Bharat Dynamics OFS gets off to smooth start, institutional buyers oversubscribe 

The over Rs 900-crore Offer for Sale OFS of government shares in defence firm Bharat Dynamics got off to a smooth start with the portion reserved for institutional investors oversubscribed 1.40 times. The government is selling over 2.74 cro...

INSIGHT-Ford's incoming CEO wants the U.S. automaker to run like a Deere

From the moment he was named chief operating officer and heir apparent to the top spot at Ford Motor Co in February, Jim Farley has touted the growth potential of its commercial vehicles.But its not just more trucks and vans that Farley wan...

SWR, BMRCL sign MoU with BIAL to upgrade connectivity to International Airport

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and the South Western Railways signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bangalore International Airport Limited on Tuesday in order to upgrade connectivity from Bengaluru to the Kempe Gowda ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020