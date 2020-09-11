Left Menu
VideoMeet, a made in India video conferencing application, has recently rolled out an array of new updates for the corporate, government and services sector. VideoMeet in its unique offering enables users to switch between Low Definition, Standard Definition to High Definition Video Calling as per the data availability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:59 IST
VideoMeet Allows Hosting of Annual General Meetings with Company Law Compliances to Accommodate Lacs of Shareholders

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) VideoMeet, a made in India video conferencing application, has recently rolled out an array of new updates for the corporate, government and services sector. The application allows hosting of Annual General Meetings, which are an essential yearly event in every Indian company. It addresses all the legal compliances of the AGM, with the additional advantage of easy log in and compressed data usage. Other enhanced features include Attendance, recording of audio/video, ease of QnA exchange, and branded virtual room to reinstate the virtual appeal. VideoMeet in its unique offering enables users to switch between Low Definition, Standard Definition to High Definition Video Calling as per the data availability. It also has no limits on the number of people joining in via link sharing. Even a transcript of entire meeting can also be made available Each meeting can have a set of speakers, panelist participants and attendees distinctively identified with app’s unique features. Users entering the meeting via laptops or PC have no need to download the application, only smartphone and tablet users must have the VideoMeet application downloaded.

Upon introduction of these resourceful updates, Dr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO, Data Ingenious Global Ltd., parent company of VideoMeet based in Jaipur said, “Our efforts are always driven towards making the business and corporate ecosystem in India capable to face all sorts of challenges. The market is beginning to pace up, and VideoMeet’ team is all set to revise and introduce updates in our application that not only promises long-term benefits to our user base but also strengthen us as an application which guarantees an engaging and utility-based user-interface.” The ultimate aim of VideoMeet developers is to make the corporate meetings and lacs of share holders can be accommodated with more structured and convenient for the fragmented user base, remotely operating from different locations. The application was developed as an invitation to the Ministry of Electronics and IT’s Made in India Video Conferencing Challenge. Registered as one of the top ten contenders, it received great appreciation from the officials. The competition by the Government of India was organised to seek out an alternative to foreign applications. Data Ingenious Global Ltd. plans to expand their servers Pan India with priority touchpoints in four states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for uninterrupted video calling service to their users. Image: VideoMeet PWR PWR

