Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. import prices beat expectations as inflation warms up

Data for July was revised higher to show import prices accelerating 1.2% instead of gaining 0.7% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would increase 0.5% in August. In the 12 months through August, import prices fell 1.4% after declining 2.8% in July.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:47 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. import prices beat expectations as inflation warms up

U.S. import prices increased more than expected in August and gains in the prior month were revised sharply higher, supporting the view that inflation pressures were building up. The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday followed data last week showing further increases in both consumer and producer prices in August. Firming inflation, however, is unlikely to discourage the Federal Reserve from injecting more money into the economy to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 recession amid considerable labor market slack.

The U.S. central bank in August rewrote its framework, putting new emphasis on the labor market and less on worries about too-high inflation. Import prices rose 0.9% last month as the costs of goods increased broadly. Data for July was revised higher to show import prices accelerating 1.2% instead of gaining 0.7% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would increase 0.5% in August.

In the 12 months through August, import prices fell 1.4% after declining 2.8% in July. Last month, prices for imported fuels and lubricants rose 3.3% after advancing 15.1% in the prior month. Petroleum prices gained 2.9% after increasing 16.5% in July. Imported food prices rebounded 0.4% last month after dropping 0.9% in July.

Excluding fuels and food, import prices accelerated 0.7% last month after gaining 0.3% in July. The so-called core import prices shot up 0.9% in the 12 months through August. Further gains are likely, with the dollar weakening in recent weeks against the currencies of the United States' major trading partners.

U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data. The cost of goods imported from China was unchanged in August after rising 0.2% in the previous month. Prices fell 0.3% on a year-on-year basis in August.

Last month, prices for imported capital goods edged up 0.1%. The cost of imported motor vehicles ticked up 0.1%. Prices for consumer goods excluding autos rose 0.2%. The report also showed export prices increased 0.5% in August as rising prices for nonagricultural products offset declining prices for agricultural goods. That followed a 0.9% gain in July. Export prices declined 2.8% on a year-on-year basis in August after dropping 3.8% in July. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Paul Simao)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Amendment Bill, 2020 was i...

'Mockery of Hindus': RSS on allowance for Brahmin priests in Bengal

The RSS on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees announcement of monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and free housing for over 8,000 Brahmin priests in the state, terming it a mockery and alleged that the existence of Beng...

Telangana BJP leader calls Jaya Bachchan 'hypocrite' over zero hour notice, asks whom she was trying to 'protect'

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday slammed Member of Parliament MP Jaya Bachchan for giving a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry and calle...

UK coronavirus study to trial vaccine delivery through inhalers

A small coronavirus clinical study has been launched in the UK this week to explore the effects of delivering vaccines directly to the bodys airways using an inhaler. Imperial College London researchers said they will assess the safety and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020