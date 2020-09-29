Naidu asks pvt sector to pitch in to develop modern healthcare facilities in rural India

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called for making good quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all and urged the private sector to pitch in to develop modern facilities in rural India. He said the private sector can come forward and expand its footprint through the public-private partnership. Stressing on the need to capitalise on the core competence of each stakeholder in the country, he said people can take the best from the world to strengthen the healthcare delivery system.

He urged the private sector to take full advantage of Atmanirbhar Abhiyan in order to give a fillip to the manufacturing of various medical devices, including hi-tech and advanced equipment. Naidu also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught people the overriding importance of staying healthy.

He said fitness coupled with a balanced diet was essential to stave off illnesses. He also pointed out that sedentary lifestyle was one of the main culprits behind the growing incidence of non-communicable diseases in the country.

Naidu urged people to make physical activity a part of their daily routine to remain fit. Addressing a FICCI event on post-COVID healthcare world, he said new beginning should also be about going back to old habits. "Our ancestors have prescribed us nutrition rich food. We should avoid fast-food and mindless eating," he said.

Condemning the instances of stigma and discrimination against frontline warriors and COVID-19 patients, the vice president said such behaviour was unacceptable and must be nipped in the bud. "It is important that we do not discriminate against anyone who is COVID positive or anyone who has come in contact with a COVID patient. We have to promote empathetic attitude and positive messaging around COVID-19," he stressed. Speaking on the universal psychosocial impact caused by the pandemic, he said the psychosocial aspects of older people, their caregivers, psychiatric patients and marginalised communities need special attention.

Stressing on the need to collectively move ahead with renewed determination to defeat the virus, Naidu said "Not only do we need to find ways to eliminate the virus, but we must also have to be prepared to meet post-COVID challenges and be well-equipped to face any future pandemics." PTI NAB KJ.