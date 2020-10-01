Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Anbuvelan takes over as CEO of HAL s Helicopter Complex

S Anbuvelan on Thursday assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds Helicopter Complex in Bengaluru, the HAL said in a statement. PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:13 IST
S Anbuvelan takes over as CEO of HAL s Helicopter Complex

S Anbuvelan on Thursday assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds Helicopter Complex in Bengaluru, the HAL said in a statement. According to the HAL, Anbuvelan was heading the Helicopter Division as Executive Director.

After taking charge, the new CEO of the helicopter division of HAL said "My focus will be to ensure quality products and services and timely delivery from Helicopter Complex." The HAL said Anbuvelan did his graduation in mechanical engineering from Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu and holds a Post Graduate Degree of M Tech in Aircraft Production Engineering from IIT Madras. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from XIME, Bengaluru.

He joined HAL as a management trainee (technical) in 1986 and has experience of 34 years in various key positions. PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pay publishers $1 bln over three years for their news

Alphabets Google plans to pay 1 billion to publishers globally for their news over the next three years, its CEO said on Thursday, a step that could help it win over a powerful group amid heightened regulatory scrutiny worldwide. News publi...

Ramesh Pokhriyal thanks Home Ministry for permit to reopen schools from Oct 15

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing to reopen schools from October 15 in a graded manner. Home Ministry has allowed states to open schools from October 15 in a gra...

Facebook's Workplace partners Deloitte to help companies work remotely

Facebook on Thursday announced a global alliance with Deloitte to help companies to use the social media groups Workplace tool to meet the challenges of remote working. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed work for millions around the world wh...

Kia Motors reports highest retail sales in September with Sonet leading charge

Kia Motors India on Thursday said it has registered its highest-ever retail sales in the country last month with recently launched Sonet dominating the compact SUV segment. The companys retail sales last month stood at 18,676 units, over tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020