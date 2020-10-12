ICEA forms committee to address labour issues, reforms

Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Monday said it has set up a labour, human resource and training committee under Wistron India's Managing Director to work on reforms around labour norms to benefit both employees and employers. The government expects mobile phone manufacturing sector to create around 8 lakh new jobs in the next five years under the production linked incentives (PLI) and associated schemes which promise incentives of up to Rs 50,000 crore to the industry.

"With the NPE, 2019 targets and the PLI applications, there will be a surge in employment in the electronics sector, especially in the mobile handset and component sector. This committee has been formed to evaluate the employment environment and understand the need for the electronics and mobile handset and component industry," ICEA said in a statement. The committee will be headed by Wistron India MD Sudipto Gupta.

The international companies whose proposals have been approved under the PLI scheme include Apple's contract manufacturers Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron, apart from Samsung and Rising Star. Domestic companies whose proposals have been approved include Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), Padget Electronics (Dixon Technologies), UTL Neolyncs and Optiemus.

"To make India 'Atmanirbhar' (self reliant) it is imperative to upskill the population for diverse job roles in the budding electronics and mobile handset ecosystem. This committee will bring reforms and have seminars or webinars to educate both the employees as well as the employers," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said. He further said that the labour situation during the pandemic has made the industry more insightful and will help overcome similar obstacles in the future.

The committee has wide representation from industry and trade and also subject matter experts. "This initiative by ICEA is applaudable and will help the industry to overcome all their concerns relating to labour. Further, we intend to make recommendations for existing policies to achieve maximum benefit for both the employees and employers," Gupta said.

The 16 domestic and international companies will cumulatively invest Rs 11,000 crore for manufacturing mobile phones and components worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years under the scheme.