ICEA forms committee to address labour issues, reforms
Further, we intend to make recommendations for existing policies to achieve maximum benefit for both the employees and employers," Gupta said. The 16 domestic and international companies will cumulatively invest Rs 11,000 crore for manufacturing mobile phones and components worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years under the scheme.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:39 IST
Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Monday said it has set up a labour, human resource and training committee under Wistron India's Managing Director to work on reforms around labour norms to benefit both employees and employers. The government expects mobile phone manufacturing sector to create around 8 lakh new jobs in the next five years under the production linked incentives (PLI) and associated schemes which promise incentives of up to Rs 50,000 crore to the industry.
"With the NPE, 2019 targets and the PLI applications, there will be a surge in employment in the electronics sector, especially in the mobile handset and component sector. This committee has been formed to evaluate the employment environment and understand the need for the electronics and mobile handset and component industry," ICEA said in a statement. The committee will be headed by Wistron India MD Sudipto Gupta.
The international companies whose proposals have been approved under the PLI scheme include Apple's contract manufacturers Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron, apart from Samsung and Rising Star. Domestic companies whose proposals have been approved include Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), Padget Electronics (Dixon Technologies), UTL Neolyncs and Optiemus.
"To make India 'Atmanirbhar' (self reliant) it is imperative to upskill the population for diverse job roles in the budding electronics and mobile handset ecosystem. This committee will bring reforms and have seminars or webinars to educate both the employees as well as the employers," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said. He further said that the labour situation during the pandemic has made the industry more insightful and will help overcome similar obstacles in the future.
The committee has wide representation from industry and trade and also subject matter experts. "This initiative by ICEA is applaudable and will help the industry to overcome all their concerns relating to labour. Further, we intend to make recommendations for existing policies to achieve maximum benefit for both the employees and employers," Gupta said.
The 16 domestic and international companies will cumulatively invest Rs 11,000 crore for manufacturing mobile phones and components worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years under the scheme.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohindroo
- Pankaj
- Atmanirbhar
- Micromax
- Pegatron
- Foxconn Hon Hai
- Sudipto Gupta
ALSO READ
Farmers playing major role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM
Had we followed Mahatma Gandhi's economic philosophy, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign would not have been needed today: PM.
Rajnath Singh unveils Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 that focuses on Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India initiative
J&K govt to liquidate liabilities by raising over Rs 11,000 cr under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
BrahMos is a testimony of India's defence potential and PM's Atmanirbhar Bharat resolve