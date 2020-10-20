Left Menu
U.S., Brazil sign new protocol on trade, transparency - USTR

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 04:35 IST
U.S., Brazil sign new protocol on trade, transparency - USTR

The United States and Brazil have signed a new protocol on trade rules and transparency, updating a 2011 agreement between the two countries, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Monday. The protocol, first announced by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro earlier on Monday, includes new annexes with provisions on customs administration and trade facilitation, regulatory practices and anti-corruption, USTR said in a statement.

It said the two countries would also continue to explore ways to increase trade in goods and services and encourage further investment.

