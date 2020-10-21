Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire Guard for Every Indian - AQUAFIRE

FIRE - blessing or a curse on mankind. Though fire is the most important invention of mankind but when unchecked, it can also be the biggest curse. More than 25000 lives are lost and property worth more 1 Lakh crore is damaged every year due to fire accidents in India.

ANI | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:15 IST
Fire Guard for Every Indian - AQUAFIRE
AQUAFIRE logo. Image Credit: ANI

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 21 (ANI/Business Wire India): FIRE - blessing or a curse on mankind. Though fire is the most important invention of mankind but when unchecked, it can also be the biggest curse. More than 25000 lives are lost and property worth more 1 Lakh crore is damaged every year due to fire accidents in India. A simple portable fire extinguisher is all that is needed to check and extinguish the fire in its incipient stage. People are well aware of it but they don't buy fire extinguishers due to issues like high cost, maintenance and confusion over from where and which type of extinguisher to buy. To help the consumers to overcome these problems, Kansi Technovation Pvt. Ltd. has introduced a very innovative and affordable fire extinguisher Fire1on1 - AQUAFIRE. Conventional heavy red fire extinguishers are complicated to operate, moreover, training is required to operate them. During the course of a fire hazard, a complicated looking fire extinguisher is of no help. Whereas Fire1on1 - AQUAFIRE is a unique fire extinguisher that is very light in weight and easy to use. Not only is it very affordable, it can be refilled easily after use. It has a life of 5 years and no maintenance is required. Some of the highlighted features of Fire1on1 - AQUAFIRE are as below:

It is a very affordable fire extinguisher that can be bought at a mere price of Rs 500 only. The fire extinguisher can be used in any type of fire, be it A, B, OR C class. The best part about this fire extinguisher is that it can be used multiple times and can be refilled very easily. The company offers a new fire extinguisher in replacement of the used one at a very affordable replacement cost of Rs 200 only. AQUAFIRE uses wet chemical extinguishing agents, that are completely non-toxic and non-hazardous. In other words, humans, animals, and the environment won't be harmed at any cost. AQUAFIRE is easily available. You may find it in any retail outlet like Departmental stores, Car accessories shops, petrol pumps, etc. Not only this but AQUAFIRE is available online as well, the user can simply order it from https://fire1on1.com/ Safe and easy to use by children and the elderly Zero Maintenance cost "In our country fire extinguishers are purchased only by those people who need to comply with fire department's norms to get the NOC. People generally do not want to spend high cost to protect their home and family from fire, even if they want to, they do not know which product to buy and from where. Therefore after thorough analysis and research, we have invented Fire1on1 - AQUAFIRE. This product can be used by anyone, of any age, to fight the fire at a very affordable price. Our aim is to equip every car, home and office with such a handy FIRE GUARD," said Kavinder Khurana, MD of the company. It will not be wrong to say that when it comes to innovation of fire safety devices, Kansi Technovation Pvt. Ltd. is breaking all barriers. In 2014 they invented "AUTOMATIC and PORTABLE FIRE Extinguisher" which has been widely accepted in the various sectors. The government also endorsed their product and it has been installed at more than 1 lac locations in public and private sector.

This new invention of Fire1on1 - AQUAFIRE is definitely going to make cars and homes fire safe in India. Buy AQUAFIRE today to ensure safety of your family and property. For more details, you can visit or order it online on https://fire1on1.com This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fund crunch in lower courts: HC raps Delhi govt, says it wants to kill golden egg-laying goose

The Delhi High Court Wednesday rapped the AAP government for not sanctioning funds for the basic requirements of district courts, which are generating huge revenues through collection of fines, traffic challans and court fees, saying that i...

Indian-origin man charged with firearms offence in UK

An Indian-origin man has been charged with conspiracy to possess firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life or to enable another person to endanger life as part of a long-running operation led by the UKs National Crime Agency NCA....

AAI plans to develop 100 airports, waterdromes, heliports under UDAN by 2024

Airports Authority of India AAI plans to develop at least 100 airports, waterdromes and heliports by 2024 under the regional air connectivity scheme, according to an official release. The fourth anniversary of the scheme, also known as UDAN...

E-tailing to become USD 200-bn opportunity by 2025: Report

Online spending, which has got a boost during the pandemic, is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 35 per cent to USD 200 billion in the next five years, and a lot of this growth will come from direct-to-consumer brands, according to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020