Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to base Coast Guard cutters in western Pacific in response to China

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 05:11 IST
U.S. to base Coast Guard cutters in western Pacific in response to China

The U.S. national security adviser said on Friday the U.S Coast Guard was basing Enhanced Response Cutters in the western Pacific for maritime security missions, citing illegal fishing and harassment of vessels by China. In a statement, Robert O'Brien also said the Coast Guard planned to evaluate next fiscal year the feasibility of basing Fast Response Cutters in American Samoa in the South Pacific.

The statement described the United States as a Pacific power and added that China's "illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and harassment of vessels operating in the exclusive economic zones of other countries in the Indo-Pacific threatens our sovereignty, as well as the sovereignty of our Pacific neighbors and endangers regional stability." It said U.S. efforts, including by the Coast Guard, were "critical to countering these destabilizing and malign actions."

"To that end, the USCG is strategically homeporting significantly enhanced Fast Response Cutters ... in the western Pacific," the statement said, without detailing where the vessels would be based or how many were involved. O'Brien said the new-generation Coast Guard vessels would conduct maritime security missions, such as fisheries patrols, and enhance maritime-domain awareness and enforcement efforts in collaboration with "regional partners who have limited offshore surveillance and enforcement capacity."

"Enhancing the presence of the USCG in the Indo-Pacific ensures the United States will remain the maritime partner of choice in the region," his statement said. The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement, which came just ahead of a planned visit to Asia by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo led a meeting of foreign ministers from India, Japan and Australia this month in Tokyo, a grouping Washington hopes to develop as a bulwark against China's growing assertiveness and extensive maritime claims in the region, including to most of the strategic South China Sea. The U.S. Navy regularly angers China by conducting what it calls "freedom of navigation" operations close to some of the islands China occupies that are also claimed by other states.

O'Brien's announcement comes less than two weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, in which President Donald Trump's campaign has made a tough approach to China a major foreign policy theme.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Arce pledges to "rebuild" as landslide election win confirmed

Bolivias President-elect Luis Arce pledged on Friday to rebuild the Andean country after a tumultuous year of political turmoil and the pandemic, as the official vote count confirmed a landslide win for his socialist party. The final tally ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. First British boat a pig so redesign no shock former NZ sailorBritains INEOS Team UK had made such a mess of their first boat that they had no choice but to completely overhaul the desig...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Pelosi COVID-19 aid possible before election but its up to TrumpU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it still was possible to get another round of COVID-19 aid before the Nov. 3 ele...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pompeo to meet Armenian, Azeri ministers over Nagorno-Karabakh fightingAzerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces clashed in several areas of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, hours before talks wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020