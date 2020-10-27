Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble on COVID-19, US election uncertainty; dollar slips

A gauge of world stock markets edged lower and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday as investors grappled with a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the impending U.S. election. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.14%, as the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.95%.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:56 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble on COVID-19, US election uncertainty; dollar slips

A gauge of world stock markets edged lower and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday as investors grappled with a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the impending U.S. election.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.14%, as the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.95%. Wall Street's main indexes were mixed in afternoon trading a day after the S&P 500 posted its biggest drop in a month, with the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials in negative territory but the tech-heavy Nasdaq gaining. “The factors that helped drive the selloff yesterday - COVID trends and the election uncertainty - are likely going to persist this week,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/SunTrust Advisory.

“It’s a bit of a low conviction tug-of-war until we move past the election and see what the impact of these COVID numbers rising are.” The United States, Russia, France and other countries have registered record numbers of infections in recent days, and European governments moved to set new curbs in motion to try to rein in a fast-growing surge of cases.

Ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in national opinion polls. But the race is close in key battleground states that could decide the outcome, and investors had pointed to a tightening of the election as a factor in Monday's volatility. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.36 points, or 0.52%, to 27,542.02 the S&P 500 lost 3.04 points, or 0.09%, to 3,397.93 while the Nasdaq Composite added 67.26 points, or 0.59%, to 11,426.20.

Investors also focused on a busy week of corporate earnings. Caterpillar shares fell 3.7% and 3M dropped 1.8% after the two industrial companies' respective earnings reports. In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.272%, with the euro up 0.17% to $1.1828.

U.S. Treasury yields fell and the yield curve was flatter as hopes faded for a stimulus deal in Washington to arrive soon. Euro zone bond yields also dipped. "The market wants some sort of stimulus. It's not getting it yet," said Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last rose 7/32 in price to yield 0.7793%, from 0.803% late on Monday. Crude rebounded as companies shut down some U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production ahead of an approaching storm, although surging coronavirus infections and rising Libyan supply limited gains.

U.S. crude last rose 2.28% to $39.44 per barrel and Brent was at $41.15, up 1.71% on the day. (Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South African President Ramaphosa says no to hard lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the government is not considering returning to a hard lockdown. The exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in South Africa ignited speculations across the country that the government...

Pakistan has 'taken note' of signing of BECA pact between US and India:FO

Pakistan has taken note of the signing of the strategic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA between the US and India, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday. During the high-level 22 dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, India and the US ...

India-US partnership stands on firm foundation of shared principles, common strategic interests: PM Modi

India and the US held a productive and successful third round of 22 dialogue here, signing the foundational Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA and expanding their defence cooperation as visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sai...

Opposition in Zanzibar says candidate detained, people shot ahead of vote

An opposition presidential candidate in Zanzibar detained as he tried to vote early on Tuesday has been released, after nine people were shot dead by security forces ahead of Wednesdays elections, according to his party.Zanzibar, an Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020