Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:15 IST
Hong Kong shares end higher as energy, financials boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by the energy and financial sectors, following global equity markets higher as strong factory output data from major economies underpinned sentiment ahead of U.S. elections. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 512.91 points, or 2.1%, at 24,938.44. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.56% to 10,085.1. ** The subindex of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.6%, while the IT sector rose 0.4%. The financial sector ended 2.92% higher and the property sector rose 2.45%. ** Traders and investors were closely watching the outcome of the U.S. election, with polls showing President Donald Trump closely trailing Democrat Joe Biden, but the race remains close in several battleground states. ** Investors view a Biden victory as potentially more constructive for the relationship between the United States and China, and that supported Chinese stocks in particular and emerging market equities more broadly, Pictet Asset Management Chief Strategist Luca Paolini wrote in a note. ** But uncertainties linger as Biden and Trump gird for possible court battle in a final pre-election push. ** Strong factory data from China, the United States and the Euro zone on Monday also buoyed global risk appetite, easing growing concerns about growth in the face of a resurgent pandemic. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.42% at 3,271.07 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.2%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.98%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.39%.

