Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. reaches retail milestone with 3000th outlet

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP), a leading private sector dairy company in India, inaugurated its 3000th HAP Daily outlet.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:06 IST
HAP Daily. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP), a leading private sector dairy company in India, inaugurated its 3000th HAP Daily outlet. Known for their range of high quality milk products trusted by millions, HAP Daily is the retail concept of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. that offers milk, milk products and icecreams at the convenience of the customers.

Keeping in line with HAP's retail philosophy of freshness and quality, all the HAP Daily outlets provide unique customer experience with service consistency, product availability and better ambience. The outlets are operated by well-trained independent franchisees. In addition to the entire range of Arun Icecreams, HAP Daily outlets will selectively retail other products such as Arokya Milk, Hatsun - Curd, Paneer, Milk Beverage, Yoghurt Shakes, Ghee, Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder and Dairy Whitener in various markets.

Apart from consumer sale, HAP Daily outlets will also supply its products to retail outlets within the vicinity thereby increasing ease of availability of its products and expanding the brand reach. The retail outlets offer tremendous growth oppurtunities for the franchisees. "HAP dairy products are seeing good demand and growth with the consumers trust in the quality of our product portfolio. The retail outlet expansion is in line with Hatsun Agro Product Ltd's growth strategy and its vision of taking high quality dairy products closer to the masses. Retail expansion in Maharashtra and other regions will augur well for HAP which is augmenting its production capacities with the expected commissioning of a new plant in Solapur, Maharashtra," said RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., speaking on the occasion to mark the inauguration of 3000th HAP Daily outlet.

"HAP endeavours to establish itself as a household name across the country by offering high quality dairy products. In achieving this goal, HAP remains fully committed in further expanding its retail foothold in existing as well as in new markets," RG Chandramogan added. Going forward, HAP plans to open more HAP Daily outlets in newer markets such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Orissa and Chhattisgarh and deepen its presence in its traditionally strong markets of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and Goa. HAP aims to be a pioneer and transform the retail fabric of the Indian dairy industry.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from around 4,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes: Arun Icecreams - South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products - a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, Ibaco - Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes, Oyalo - New brand offering from Hatsun that dishes out delicious pizzas & Santosa - a fast growing cattle feed brand. HAP's products are exported to 38 countries around the world.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

