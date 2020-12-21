Left Menu
EIB provides €55m to ProCredit to support SMEs in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova

The EIB loan will also strengthen the national banking sectors in the three countries and reinforce their ability to finance their economic recovery.

21-12-2020
The credit lines are a part of Team Europe’s overall response to COVID-19 in support of the sustainable social and economic recovery of the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood. Image Credit: Twitter(@EU_Commission)

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the lending arm of the European Union, will provide €55 million for the ProCredit group to create new credit lines for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova and support a faster recovery of their economies from the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit lines can be made available in multiple currencies, including in the local currencies.

This transaction provides much-needed financing to companies in the three countries to address working capital issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The EIB loan will also strengthen the national banking sectors in the three countries and reinforce their ability to finance their economic recovery.

The credit lines are a part of Team Europe's overall response to COVID-19 in support of the sustainable social and economic recovery of the EU's Eastern Neighbourhood. It reinforces both SMEs which are the backbone of national economies and a major source of employment in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, as well as the financial sectors in these three countries, boosting their ability to drive the economic recovery from the pandemic.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is in charge of operations in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, said: "Team Europe continues to support the economic recovery of EU partner countries in the Eastern Neighbourhood from COVID-19, reinforcing pan-European solidarity in these difficult times. We have thus created new sources of financing at a moment when such aid is crucial for the survival of our SMEs. We look forward to expanding our partnership in the future, so as to allow even more companies to benefit from our shared dedication to help SMEs grow and develop."

The management of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, the parent company of the ProCredit group, said:

"Thanks to the well-established relationships with our clients and partners such as the EIB, we have been able to provide efficient support to numerous SMEs during these turbulent months. These EIB credit lines will help SMEs in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine to overcome short-term liquidity shortages and will provide much-needed support in local currencies for their investment projects. We expect that this will open them up to new lines of business and opportunities and thus will support economic recovery in the coming years. We are confident that this will be stimulated by a structural shift towards investments that are climate-friendly as well as socially and ecologically sustainable."

Team Europe: Strengthening pan-European solidarity in times of crisis

The EU bank investment in three new credit lines for SMEs in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine is a direct response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Covered by guarantees from the European Union, the EIB investment in the ProCredit group enables the local banks to increase their lending activities without jeopardising the long-term stability of the country's financial sector or its ability to support the economic recovery from the pandemic in the long term.

The credit lines will be even more attractive due to the more flexible terms enabled by the EIB's COVID-19 emergency measures. These emergency measures are part of Team Europe's efforts to support partner countries in the Eastern Neighbourhood during the pandemic.

