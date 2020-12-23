Sonalika Tractors launches country's first field-ready electric tractor 'Tiger'

Sonalika Tractors on Wednesday launched the country's first field-ready electric tractor 'Tiger,' powered by a 25.5 kW natural cooling compact battery, which gives much lower running costs compared to a diesel tractor, priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also opened bookings for its maiden e-tractor. Equipped with the Sonalika transmission, the field ready e-tractor offers a top speed of 24.93 kmph and a battery backup of eight hours while operating with a two-tonne trolley. As an option, the company is also offering a fast charging system with which it could be charged in just four hours

"Our promise to every Indian farmer to constantly provide technological evolutions to enhance farm productivity and profitability comes packaged with Tiger Electric, where we have bridged the gap between concept and being field-ready, while keeping pace with global benchmarks in farm mechanisation technology,'' said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group at the launch. Designed in Europe, Tiger Electric is manufactured at Sonalika's integrated tractor manufacturing facility at Hoshiarpur (Punjab), the company said. ''Tiger Electric is built on the proven tractor platform of Sonalika to guarantee farmer friendliness and remain easy to use as we progress towards an emission-free, greener tomorrow. Tiger Electric operation is no different than regular tractors making it farmer-friendly while cutting off the fuel cost,'' Mittal said. Tiger electric has the same global technology which is offered to European and American farmers, he added. The e-tractor is powered by a state-of-the-art IP67 compliant 25.5 kW natural cooling compact battery to ensure 1/4th running costs against the traditionally used diesel, the company said. The German designed energy efficient Etrac motor offers high power density and high peak torque with zero RPM drop for optimal performance, it added. "Sonalika's field ready Tiger Electric tractor is our commitment to accelerate India's march towards a greener tomorrow and stay in line with Government of India's ambitious move of introducing EVs by 2030,'' Mittal added.