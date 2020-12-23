Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonalika Tractors launches country's first field-ready electric tractor 'Tiger'

Sonalika Tractors on Wednesday launched the countrys first field-ready electric tractor Tiger, powered by a 25.5 kW natural cooling compact battery, which gives much lower running costs compared to a diesel tractor, priced at Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:47 IST
Sonalika Tractors launches country's first field-ready electric tractor 'Tiger'
Sonalika Tractors Image Credit: ANI

Sonalika Tractors on Wednesday launched the country's first field-ready electric tractor 'Tiger,' powered by a 25.5 kW natural cooling compact battery, which gives much lower running costs compared to a diesel tractor, priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also opened bookings for its maiden e-tractor. Equipped with the Sonalika transmission, the field ready e-tractor offers a top speed of 24.93 kmph and a battery backup of eight hours while operating with a two-tonne trolley. As an option, the company is also offering a fast charging system with which it could be charged in just four hours

"Our promise to every Indian farmer to constantly provide technological evolutions to enhance farm productivity and profitability comes packaged with Tiger Electric, where we have bridged the gap between concept and being field-ready, while keeping pace with global benchmarks in farm mechanisation technology,'' said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group at the launch. Designed in Europe, Tiger Electric is manufactured at Sonalika's integrated tractor manufacturing facility at Hoshiarpur (Punjab), the company said. ''Tiger Electric is built on the proven tractor platform of Sonalika to guarantee farmer friendliness and remain easy to use as we progress towards an emission-free, greener tomorrow. Tiger Electric operation is no different than regular tractors making it farmer-friendly while cutting off the fuel cost,'' Mittal said. Tiger electric has the same global technology which is offered to European and American farmers, he added. The e-tractor is powered by a state-of-the-art IP67 compliant 25.5 kW natural cooling compact battery to ensure 1/4th running costs against the traditionally used diesel, the company said. The German designed energy efficient Etrac motor offers high power density and high peak torque with zero RPM drop for optimal performance, it added. "Sonalika's field ready Tiger Electric tractor is our commitment to accelerate India's march towards a greener tomorrow and stay in line with Government of India's ambitious move of introducing EVs by 2030,'' Mittal added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

Britain and the European Union have still not clinched a Brexit trade deal as serious issues remain unresolved that prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson signing up to an accord, a British minister said on Wednesday.Just eight days before th...

Mads Mikkelsen's 'Riders of Justice' to open Rotterdam Film Fest

Mads Mikkelsen-starrer Riders of Justice has been chosen as the opening film for the 50th edition of International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR. Directed by filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen, the Danish-language feature is part of the festival...

Odisha reports 364 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh deaths

Odishas COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday mounted to 3,27,279 after 364 more people tested positive for infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,846, a health department official said. The new cases were d...

Pak-India relations plumb new depths in 2020

The relations between Pakistan and India plumbed new depths in 2020, a year marred by periodic verbal duels, summoning of diplomats and rhetorics by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing mounting pressure from the Opposition to step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020