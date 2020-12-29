Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz Creators Delighted with Reviews, Now want to Work on more New Age, Content-driven Ventures

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Post the amazing success of their anti-terrorism, emotional thriller Torbaaz, starring Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri in the lead, Producer-Director duo Puneet Singh and Girish Malik of Clapstem Entertainment are in a state of gratification. They now want to emphasis on film projects in the future that have a universal appeal! Torbaaz, which premiered on the world's most popular OTT platform Netflix on December 11, is another production of Clapstem Entertainment after the critically acclaimed 2014 film, Jal. It is again, Directed by Girish Malik, who bid adieu to his acting stint on the silver screen to continue his passion in filmmaking. The director had starred in the movie 'Shola aur Shabnam' and 'Krantiveer' and was one of the top actors in Television with popular shows like Tara, Banegi Apni Baat etc. Also directed some good powerful shows on Television such as Rishtey Love stories and Mission Fateh on Indian Army.

Today, the team is clearly rejoicing the fact that their efforts have paid off and the movie has become nothing less than inspirational being appreciated globally. Torbaaz is the story of a man with a painful past who chooses to transform the lives of innocent refugee children in Afghanistan through the game of cricket. Puneet Singh and Girish Malik and the entire team are passionate about their content having a universal appeal and being true to the times we live in. They are open to collaborate with entities having a similar passion to create benchmark in content.

Torbaaz, is currently amongst the top 10 Netflix Movies worldwide. The film is trending on no. 1 in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Qatar, and other Indian subcontinent countries, also trending in top 10 in other countries like Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Morocco, Nigeria, Malaysia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Kuwait and Hong Kong. The appreciation for an Indian film at this scale in so many countries comes as encouraging and honourable news for Indians. The film was released in 192 countries in 31 languages. "For Clapstem, content is king and we intend to engage the global audience with our work. Our first feature film, Jal, qualified in the advance list of Oscar Contentions for the 'Best Original Score' category, received National Award for 'Best Visual Effects' (2014), was In Competition at the 18th Busan International Film Festival and 44th International Film Festival of India, Goa - Indian Panorama. Its Screenplay was invited to be part of a permanent core collection at the prestigious Oscar Library. We believe in partnering with individuals and other production companies to co-produce existing and upcoming Television and Feature Film Productions," said Producer Puneet.

"I am thankful to Mr. Raju Chadha for showing his support and belief in the content and the idea which inclined him to present Torbaaz," he added. "We are happy that Torbaaz got so much love and admiration from the audience. We are not in any rat-race and want to be a part of good quality, content-driven ventures. People liked our movie because it was fresh and positive apart from Sanjay Dutt's endearing performance. People were quite tired of seeing the same bleak perspective of negativity, war, violence, and destructive news of Afghanistan. I think the audience appreciated the fresh take on the subject and the element of hope and a look at unique solutions. Now that we have got a mainstream success too, we want to work more with filmmakers who generate fresh and powerful content," said Director Girish Malik.

Clapstem had been founded in 2012, has produced over 1500 hours of fiction and non-fiction TV content with an extensive portfolio of creating, selling/trading content as well as dubbing/customizing foreign language content to Indian feelings. Their next venture is Band of Maharajas. It will be a musical extravaganza for the audience and due to be released soon. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)