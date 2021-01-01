Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street inches higher, dollar gains as tumultuous year nears finish line

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.22 points, or 0.29%, to 30,498.78, the S&P 500 gained 10.29 points, or 0.28%, to 3,742.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.42 points, or 0.04%, to 12,864.58. European stocks ended the session lower as tighter coronavirus restrictions in the UK and higher U.S. tariffs on some EU products dampened optimism on Britain's last day as a member of one of the world's largest trading blocs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-01-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 01:28 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street inches higher, dollar gains as tumultuous year nears finish line
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The S&P 500 reversed course and turned positive on Thursday and the dollar advanced as investors prepared to close the book on a turbulent year of pandemic, recession and recovery. The Dow joined the S&P in the green but the Nasdaq remained in negative territory, and were on track to exit 2020 like a lamb, much the way they entered it. But in the intervening months, they both roared and plummeted as economic shutdowns to contain the coronavirus brought markets to their knees.

The indexes are on course to end the year on a high note. Equities bounced back with a vengeance following the plunge in March, and the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow are set to show respective annual gains of around 43%, 16% and 7%. "It's a quiet day with little news and low volume - an ironic end to such a tumultuous year," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. "All eyes are on next year, which will be 'show me' time, with investors watching to see if actual fundamentals will be as strong as current stock prices are forecasting."

"It's been a surprising year because we've come so far so fast despite conditions that are currently weak, and the recovery has spread across almost all regions and asset classes," Carter added. "Investors must be grateful that equity markets are up double digits this year, considering where we were when COVID hit in March." Initial jobless claims unexpectedly dropped for the second straight week, according to the Labor Department, but remain elevated, suggesting layoffs remain stubbornly high as the economy stumbles through a COVID-19 resurgence.

President Donald Trump was expected to fly back to Washington on Thursday, cutting his New Year's Eve festivities short to pick up his fight with Congress over a defense bill and stimulus checks. Nations around the world struggled to deploy vaccines to end the global health crisis. About 2.8 million Americans have been inoculated so far, falling well short of the year-end goal of 20 million.

Worldwide, deaths from COVID-19 https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 have surpassed 1.8 million. In the United States, more than 340,000 have died from the disease. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.22 points, or 0.29%, to 30,498.78, the S&P 500 gained 10.29 points, or 0.28%, to 3,742.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.42 points, or 0.04%, to 12,864.58.

European stocks ended the session lower as tighter coronavirus restrictions in the UK and higher U.S. tariffs on some EU products dampened optimism on Britain's last day as a member of one of the world's largest trading blocs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.30% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.05%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.14%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.01% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.45%. Oil prices advanced on hopes of rebounding demand, but U.S. and Brent crude prices ended 2020 down 20.5%, and 21.5%, respectively.

U.S. crude rose 0.25% to settle at $48.52 per barrel and Brent settled at $51.80 per barrel, up 0.33% on the day. U.S. Treasury yields dipped on the last trading day of the year, pulling the yield curve flatter, as thin volume exaggerated market moves.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 0.9165%, from 0.926% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond last rose 12/32 in price to yield 1.6462%, from 1.662% late on Wednesday.

The dollar rose against a basket of world currencies, but was still on track for its worst year since 2017 as expectations for further fiscal aid and easy monetary policy from the U.S Federal Reserve prompted investors to shun the greenback. The dollar index rose 0.29%, with the euro down 0.62% to $1.2219.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.06% versus the greenback at 103.26 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.367, up 0.35% on the day. Gold prices inched lower against the greenback's advance, but the safe-haven metal was set to notch its best year in a decade due to economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,895.25 an ounce.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

FOCUS-Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes out wild pandemic year with Dow, S&P at records

U.S. stocks ended a tumultuous year with the Dow and SP 500 at records, as the three major U.S. equity indexes notched solid-to-spectacular yearly gains despite an economy upended by the COVID-19 virus as investors looked to a post-pandemic...

Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message on Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administrations work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presid...

U.S. CDC reports record 3,764 coronavirus deaths in a day

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday reported 341,199 deaths from the new coronavirus, a record rise of 3,764 deaths from its previous count. The agency said the number of cases had risen by 230,337 to 19,663,...

Reuters Health News Summary

British doctors have said a government decision to delay giving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot to vulnerable patients who have already had a first dose will be distressing and disruptive, their trade union said on Thursday. The governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020