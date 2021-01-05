Left Menu
World is our market: PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' pitch

New Delhi, Jan 5 PTI The world is in pursuit of affordable, durable and usable products, and a huge market, both domestically and globally, is waiting to be tapped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, asserting that India wants to make products that are of good quality and are admired globally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:43 IST
World is our market: PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' pitch
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The world is in pursuit of affordable, durable and usable products, and a huge market, both domestically and globally, is waiting to be tapped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, asserting that India wants to make products that are of good quality and are admired globally. In a post on LinkedIn, Modi shared his thoughts on his government's project of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and said it is as much about scale as standards.

''Today, the world is our market. The people of India have the ability. As a nation the world trusts India as a nation with credibility,'' he said. With our people's ability and the nation's credibility, Indian products of top quality will travel far and wide, he said, stating that this will also be a true tribute to the ethos of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', a ''force multiplier for global prosperity''.

The prime minister shared the highlights of his Monday address at the National Metrology Conclave where he had stressed the need for Indian products to have standards as well as scale, and quality as well as quantity. ''India is a powerhouse of skill and talent. The success of our start-up industry shows the innovative zeal of our youth. New products and services are being created rapidly,'' Modi said in his LinkedIn post.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' rests on the twin principles of scale and standards, he said, adding that India wants to make more and at the same time it wants to make products that are of good quality. ''India does not want to merely fill global markets with its products. We want Indian products to win the hearts of people around the world,'' he said.

''When we 'Make in India', we not only aim to fulfil global demand but also get global acceptance. I would urge you all to think about 'Zero Effect, Zero Defect' in any product or service you create,'' he said, addressing manufacturers and entrepreneurs. LinkedIn is a social media platform, especially catering to career and business professionals.

The prime minister said he could see that there is already a great degree of consciousness about this during his interactions with industry leaders, business representatives, youths of the start-up sector and professionals..

