Gold futures ease on low demand

Gold futures fell 1.36 per cent to Rs 50,214 per 10 gram on Friday as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for February delivery declined Rs 690, or 1.36 per cent, to Rs 50,214 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,487 lots.

In the international market, gold was trading 1.38 per cent lower at USD 1,887.20 per ounce in New York.

