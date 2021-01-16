Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days - Saudi minister

Saudi Arabia expects to re-open its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, Saudi's foreign minister said on Saturday, following a U.S.-backed detente last week in a three-year-old dispute between Arab states. It is just a matter of logistics, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told journalists in Riyadh when asked about embassy reopenings.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 16-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:42 IST
Saudi to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days - Saudi minister
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia expects to re-open its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, Saudi's foreign minister said on Saturday, following a U.S.-backed detente last week in a three-year-old dispute between Arab states.

It is just a matter of logistics, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told journalists in Riyadh when asked about embassy reopenings. Full diplomatic relations will resume, he added.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denied that and said the embargo was meant to undermine its sovereignty. Riyadh on Jan. 5 announced a breakthrough U.S.-backed deal to end the row with Doha, to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran.

The countries have opened up their air spaces to each other and some flights have resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs

President Donald Trumps administration said on Friday Vietnams actions to push down the value of its currency are unreasonable and restrict U.S. commerce, but did not take immediate action to impose punitive tariffs. Releasing the results o...

Pragmatic governor Laschet elected to lead Merkel's party

Chancellor Angela Merkels center-right party on Saturday chose Armin Laschet, the pragmatic governor of Germanys most populous state, as its new leader sending a signal of continuity months before an election in which voters will decide wh...

Saudi to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days - Saudi minister

Saudi Arabia expects to re-open its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, Saudis foreign minister said on Saturday, following a U.S.-backed detente last week in a three-year-old dispute between Arab states.It is just a matter of logistics, S...

COVID vaccine: BJP leaders take dig at Rahul for no word of appreciation for scientists

BJP leaders on Saturday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for raising doubts about the governments efforts to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination drive but not putting out any word of appreciation for scientists and health workers on the day of it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021