Three UK partners with TCS to accelerate 5G network rollout

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday it has been selected by United Kingdom's leading mobile network carrier Three to help the latter configure its mobile network for its ongoing rollout of 5G services.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:19 IST
Three network covers 99 pc of the UK population.. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday it has been selected by United Kingdom's leading mobile network carrier Three to help the latter configure its mobile network for its ongoing rollout of 5G services. Three is in the process of deploying a new 5G radio access network which is already live in 175 towns and cities in the UK across more than 1,000 sites, providing its customers with access to next-generation 5G connectivity.

It selected TCS as its partner to manage the configuration of a new core next-generation mobile network, and ensure it integrates correctly with the 5G radio access network. This work will include configuring the core network for new site deployments, site upgrades, performance management, and 3G and 4G tuning changes. TCS' software will speed-up configuration checking and reduce manual errors, ensuring first time right network configuration. TCS is also providing 24x7 support across the network for configuration corrections and ad-hoc site testing. These improvements will help Three deliver faster, secure and more reliable 5G services to its customers.

"Our decision to partner with TCS was based on this need to deliver at pace whilst being flexible to changing demands. TCS were able to rapidly mobilise and are now embedded in our 5G delivery to support our 5G journey," said Carlo Melis, Chief Networks Officer at Three UK. Carol Wilson, Head, Communications, Media and Information Services Business and TCS Europe and UK, said the Indian IT software major has been Three UK's trusted partner for the past 15 years, working with a wide variety of business units and has been instrumental in supporting the company's ambition of becoming the world's first telco to host all its applications entirely on the public cloud.

"We look forward to expanding our work with Three as we enter this exciting new period of widespread 5G consumer availability in the UK," she said.

