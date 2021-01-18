Clash in Kutch during a rally for Ram temple donation; 3 injured

Three persons have beeninjured in a clash between members of two communities inGujarat's Kutch district during a rally for collection offunds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, policesaid on Monday.

After the incident took place on Sunday evening, thebody of a man was found about 200 metres from the clash sitein Kidana village, and the police are trying to ascertain ifhe was killed as part of that violence, Kutch (East)Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil said.

Two groups clashed and started throwing stones at eachother in the village on Sunday evening when a procession wasbeing taken out for the collection of funds for theconstruction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, anofficial from Gandhidham (B-Division) police station said.

Some vehicles were also set afire by rioters, he said.

The police lobbed teargas shells to bring thesituation under control, he said.

Three persons were injured in the incident and wereadmitted in a hospital, the official said.

A man was killed with sharp weapons after a groupattacked an autorickshaw on the village outskirts, and thepolice are trying to ascertain if he was killed as part of theclash, Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil said.

''We have lodged a case of murder after the man waskilled by some unidentified persons on the village outskirts,some 200 metres away from the place where the clash broke out.

We are trying to find out who killed him and why,'' Patil said.

The victim, hailing from Jharkhand, was returning fromwork in an auto-rickshaw when a group of unidentified personscarryinglathis (wooden sticks) attacked the vehicle, he said.

''While other passengers managed to escape, the victimdied of knife injuries. How he received the injuries is yet tobe ascertained,'' the SP said.

The police later registered three separate FIRs.

Two of the FIRs were lodged by the two sides thatclashed with each other, and one was related to the murder,another official said.

Police have rounded up some people in connection withthe incident, he said.

