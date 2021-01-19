Darwinbox raises $15 mn funding led by Salesforce Ventures

Enterprise HR technology platform Darwinbox on Tuesday said it has closed a USD 15 million (about Rs 109.7 crore) funding round, led by Salesforce Ventures.

The company, which has raised a total of USD 35 million, will use the latest funds for global expansion and product innovation, Darwinbox co-founder Jayant Paleti said.

The new capital infusion follows the company's series B round raised in September 2019 led by Sequoia Capital India with participation from existing investors - Lightspeed India, Endiya Partners, and 3one4 Capital.

''One of the top priorities is to increase our global footprint and accelerate our expansion in Southeast Asia as well as the Middle East. We will be hiring for several leadership positions in our India and global offices and also onboard partners to reach and serve enterprise customers,'' Paleti said.

Paleti added that the company would make significant investments in deep technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance employee experience and to bring the power of data analytics to enterprises.

''The capital influx will help boost the R&D initiatives that we believe will define the future of work. Our association with Salesforce will also expose us to best-in-class practices across customer success, enterprise sales as well as product engineering,'' Paleti said.

He said the focus markets for expansion are South East Asia and the Middle East.

''We have had great early success in SEA, especially in Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore and we look forward to increasing our footprint in other SEA countries along with the Middle East,'' he added.

The company has doubled its headcount within the last year to over 400 employees.

''We are looking at expanding the talent pool. Dedicated efforts will go into hiring for key leadership positions, technology and customer success roles. We will also be establishing and expanding teams in international markets,'' he said.

Darwinbox's customers include NSE, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Bharti AXA, Dr Reddy's, Nivea, Puma, T-Systems, Swiggy, Bigbasket, Delhivery and others.

