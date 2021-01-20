Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insurers asked to adopt one aspirational district each, says IRDAI Chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:12 IST
Insurers asked to adopt one aspirational district each, says IRDAI Chairman
Representative image

Concerned over low level of insurance penetration in the country, IRDAI Chairman S C Khuntia on Wednesday said the regulator has asked insurance players to adopt one aspirational district each.

The protection gap is 80-90 per cent in the country, so only 20 per cent people have any kind of insurance protection either in the form of life or general insurance, he said while addressing a virtual conference organised by economic think-tank NCAER.

Life insurance penetration in the country is 3.6 per cent of the GDP, way below the global average of 7.13 per cent, and in case of general insurance it is even worse at 0.94 per cent of GDP, as against the world average of 2.88 per cent.

The regulator, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), is engaged with the insurance industry to improve awareness and push appropriate products which are need-based.

''We have asked every insurance company to adopt one aspiration district where awareness creation is done,'' he said.

Citing the example of Tripura, he said, the state government wants 100 per cent insurance inclusion among all families.

The Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2018, aims at rapid transformation of 115 districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.

Speaking at the virtual conference, Additional Secretary (Insurance) in the Department of Financial Services Amit Agrawal said there is a need for simpler financial products where the possibility of mis-selling is less and is easier for consumers to understand.

Consumer protection is underpinned by higher levels of competition and greater consumer choice, Agrawal said, adding, the financial market has a role to play here.

As greater FDI comes and more number of listings happen, he said, an entity widely held with greater investor participation will have better disclosures.

Agrawal also emphasised the need to look at the Investors beyond silos as investors are one but comes under different regulatory institutions because of the nature of investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus, which was discovered in Britain and has spread around the world, according to results of further lab tests released o...

Boats emerge from Sahara sand to transport migrants to Spain

Beneath a star-packed sky in the Sahara, smugglers and handymen unearth a boat buried in the sand, a made-to-order vessel for carrying migrants from the North African coast to Spains Canary Islands.With seasoned skill, the men hoist the blu...

Deepen U.S. ties by protecting British values, ex-PM May urges Johnson

Former prime minister Theresa May, urged her successor Boris Johnson to protect Britains values to help strengthen ties with the new U.S. administration, saying his threat to break international law did nothing to raise our credibility. May...

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

Sex Education Season 3 is surely going to be intense than the last two seasons. The second series was released on January 17, 2020 and the show has been renewed for a third series. Read further to know more in details about the upcoming sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021