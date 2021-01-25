Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online fashion retailer Boohoo to buy Debenhams brand -FT

The purchase price is expected to be about 50 million pounds ($68.39 million) and a deal could be announced in the next few days, the newspaper reported, citing two people with knowledge of the transaction. Boohoo and Debenhams declined to comment on the FT report.

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2021 03:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 03:44 IST
Online fashion retailer Boohoo to buy Debenhams brand -FT

Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group Plc is set to acquire collapsed British department store group Debenhams in a cut-price deal that will result in the closure of the group's remaining department stores, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The purchase price is expected to be about 50 million pounds ($68.39 million) and a deal could be announced in the next few days, the newspaper reported, citing two people with knowledge of the transaction.

Boohoo and Debenhams declined to comment on the FT report. Debenhams was continuing to engage with a number of third parties regarding the sale of all or parts of the business, administrator FRP Advisory said earlier this month.

The Daily Telegraph reported last month that Authentic Brands, owner of the New York department store brand Barneys, was plotting a takeover of Debenhams and was in talks with its administrators. Administrators for Debenhams said in December it would be wound down, closing all its shops after 242 years in business and putting 12,000 jobs at risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.7312 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

Luminous aims Rs 6,000-cr turnover by FY25, to invest Rs 500 cr over next 3 yrs for expansion

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's FARC party changes name to Comunes

Colombias FARC political party - which was formed following the demobilization of the guerrilla group with the same acronym - will change its name to Comunes, it said on Sunday. The decision to change the name was taken at the partys second...

Brazil sees 592 new COVID-19 deaths, with 28,323 new cases, health min says

Brazil recorded 592 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, taking total fatalities from the pandemic to 217,037 people.The country saw 28,323 new cases of coronavirus, with nearly 8.9 million people infected since the outb...

Online fashion retailer Boohoo to buy Debenhams brand -FT

Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group Plc is set to acquire collapsed British department store group Debenhams in a cut-price deal that will result in the closure of the groups remaining department stores, the Financial Times reported on Sun...

5, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis

Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday inside an Indianapolis home in an apparent targeted attack, the citys police chief said, decrying the mass murder killings as a different kind of evil. The fatal shoot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021