Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top global traders work to ease seafarer crisis due to coronavirus

Nevertheless, ship crews are still struggling to swap over with colleagues on land. Shipping industry officials say many sailors are at breaking point and many have been at sea for longer than an 11-month limit laid out in a maritime labour convention.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 05:32 IST
Top global traders work to ease seafarer crisis due to coronavirus

Over 300 leading companies said on Tuesday they would work together to help hundreds of thousands of merchant sailors stuck on ships for many months due to COVID-19 in a crisis that risks creating more dangers at sea.

About 90% of world trade is transported by sea, and coronavirus restrictions in many jurisdictions are affecting supply chains. In December the U.N. General Assembly urged all countries to designate seafarers and other maritime personnel as key workers. Nevertheless, ship crews are still struggling to swap over with colleagues on land.

Shipping industry officials say many sailors are at breaking point and many have been at sea for longer than an 11-month limit laid out in a maritime labour convention. The companies, which include shipping groups such as A.P. Moller Maersk, miners Anglo American and Rio Tinto, oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell as well as trading companies Cargill, Trafigura and Vitol, will boost information sharing as signatories of the "Neptune Declaration" initiative.

"All of us have a duty of care to seafarers," said Kit Kernon, global head of shipping at Vitol. "Their wellbeing is essential to safe and efficient operations."

Signatories will also increase collaboration between shipping operators and charterers to speed up crew changes while also calling for key worker status for mariners. "We are witnessing a humanitarian crisis at sea," said Jeremy Nixon, chief executive of shipping group ONE.

"They have become hostage of the situation and unable to disembark from their ships." Sven Boss-Walker, senior vice president of shipping at BP, said the "remote nature of their roles meant their contributions are often out of sight and out of mind".

"It is critical that the industry comes together to provide a collaborative response," Ashley Howard at Rio Tinto added. (Editing by David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea Q4 GDP beats expectations, poised for strong 2021 rebound

South Koreas economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter as it ended the coronavirus-stricken year solidly poised for a recovery in 2021 thanks to surging exports. Gross domestic product GDP grew a seasonally adjusted ...

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial -CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he does not believe there will be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, CNN reported.Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict ...

Guatemalan Maya families fear relatives among Mexican massacre victims

Guatemalan Maya families said on Monday they feared relatives were among bodies found over the weekend in a remote part of northern Mexico along a route popular with migrant smugglers heading towards the U.S. border.After receiving a tip in...

R-Day: 38 Delhi cops awarded police medal

Thirty-eight Delhi Police personnel have been awarded police medal for their services, officials said. Seventeen have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry PMG, three Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 18 Police Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021