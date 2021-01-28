Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases

The dollar retreated and Wall Street rallied on Thursday as investors looked past weak U.S. GDP and jobless claims data to hopes of a rosier economy ahead and welcomed restrictions on the social media-driven trading frenzy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:01 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar retreated and Wall Street rallied on Thursday as investors looked past weak U.S. GDP and jobless claims data to hopes of a rosier economy ahead and welcomed restrictions on the social media-driven trading frenzy. Online trading platforms Robinhood and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in shares of GameStop, BlackBerry and other companies that saw hefty gains this week after they were targeted by an army of retail buyers.

Shares of GameStop plunged about 44% from Wednesday's close, to $196.14, after hitting $483 earlier in the session. The shares had traded under $20 at the beginning of the year. Hedge funds would have had more margin calls if GameStop had kept going higher, said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"When it backed off a little bit, the market breathed a sigh of relief," Hayes said. The main Wall Street indexes on Wednesday registered their sharpest declines in three months after a squeeze on hedge funds holding short positions in the social-media darlings.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.88% to 658.22, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%, the S&P 500 gained 2.00% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.5%. Stocks in Europe traded little changed as countries grappled with new variants of the coronavirus amid extended lockdowns that weigh on near-term economic growth. The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.01% to 1,554.45.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell in choppy trading and riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar, reversed early losses as stocks rebounded. U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 4% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, in line with economists' forecasts, though for all of 2020 the economy contracted 3.5%, the worst performance since World War Two.

While GDP contracted over all of last year, data suggested a faster recovery than many expected. Other reports showed U.S. jobless claims were lower than expected at 847,000, compared with forecasts of 875,000. The dollar index fell 0.161%, with the euro up 0.12% to $1.2122.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.16% versus the greenback at 104.28 per dollar. U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rallied from three-week lows. The U.S. government will auction $62 billion in U.S. seven-year Treasury notes.

"The Treasury market is operating under the assumption that we will be hitting a soft patch here in the first quarter," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree. "The numbers are kind of being ignored," he said. Oil was steady as the impact of a weaker dollar and big U.S. crude inventory drawdown offset concerns that delays to vaccine rollouts and fresh travel curbs to prevent new coronavirus outbreaks could depress demand.

Brent crude futures fell $0.13 to $55.68 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $0.38 to $52.47 a barrel. Spot gold prices fell -0.15% to $1,841.21 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Carolina reports 2 South African variant COVID-19 cases, first in U.S.

State health officials in South Carolina on Thursday said they found two cases of COVID-19 linked to a more transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, the first cases of the mutated virus discovered in the United Sate...

US calls on Russia, Turkey, UAE to halt Libya intervention

The United States called on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to immediately halt their military interventions in Libya as demanded in a cease-fire agreement, and accept Libyan sovereignty as it moves to unify its gove...

Group of locals demands farmers vacate Singhu border protest site

A group of people claiming to be locals on Thursday demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had insulted the national flag during their tractor rally on Republic Day.The people gathered on the road near the prote...

Banihal-Quzigund tunnel to be opened in March

The 8.4-km-long Banihal-Quzigund tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for public use in March, officials said on Thursday.The information was given by the National Highways Authority o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021