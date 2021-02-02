Left Menu

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

The latest turnaround strategy from the company, which has struggled for years to grow sales beyond baby boomers, comes after a decade-long effort to grow sales overseas and draw younger riders with cheaper and newer models. Harley said it would invest between $190 million to $250 million a year in its strongest motorcycle segments - touring, large cruiser and trike - to achieve mid single-digit growth in bike revenue.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:06 IST
Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday unveiled a five-year turnaround plan to target low double-digit earnings growth through 2025 after unexpectedly swinging to a fourth-quarter loss. The latest turnaround strategy from the company, which has struggled for years to grow sales beyond baby boomers, comes after a decade-long effort to grow sales overseas and draw younger riders with cheaper and newer models.

Harley said it would invest between $190 million to $250 million a year in its strongest motorcycle segments - touring, large cruiser and trike - to achieve mid single-digit growth in bike revenue. Under Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz, who took charge last year, Harley has shifted focus back to big bikes, traditional markets like the United States and Europe, and older and wealthier customers.

Harley's shares, which have gained 38% since last July when the company shared the plan to reboot its business, were down 5.4% in pre-market trade. As part of Zeitz's strategy, the company has trimmed its workforce, global dealer network, eliminated slow-selling models and exited 39 markets where weak sales and profits do not justify investment.

To enhance the desirability of Harley's brand, Zeitz is focusing on profitable growth. He has done away with promotional offers, tightened supplies and reduced inventory, enabling dealers to charge asking prices for Harley bikes. This led to a 59% reduction in dealer inventory last year. A leaner inventory as well as a switch in the introduction of new models to January from August, however, took a toll on the bike sales in the latest quarter.

Harley saw a 39% annual drop in revenue in the latest quarter as motorcycle shipments almost halved. Retail sales in the United States, the company's biggest market, fell about an annual 15% in the three months to end-December, marking the 16th straight quarter of sales decline. The decline comes at a time when motorcycle sales have gone up on the back of a demand for socially distanced recreational outdoor activity.

Polaris Inc last month said retail sales of its Indian brand of motorcycles in North America were up more than 30% in the December quarter. In contrast, Harley's sales in the region declined 15.4% year-on-year. Harley posted a quarterly loss of 63 cents per share, compared with a profit of 9 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected the company to report a profit of 14 cents a share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Shrawasti tops Niti Aayog aspirational district ranking in Dec

Shrawasti in Uttar Pradesh has topped in the ranking of aspirational districts by government think tank Niti Aayog in December 2020.Dhalai Tripura and Garhwa Jharkhand have been placed at the second and the third positions, respectively, Ni...

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,101 with two fresh cases

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, pushing the infection tally to 12,101 on Tuesday, an official said.The new cases were reported from Dimapur, Director of Health and Family Welfare Denis Hangsing said.The number of a...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, building on the previous sessions momentum, as investors anticipated strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief pac...

Border issues given special impetus by PM Modi: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that border issues had been given special impe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021