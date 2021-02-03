Left Menu

Govt may allow private air traffic controllers to manage drones in lower airspace

For that, we may have a system of private ATCs, which would be managed by private operators, Dubey said at a session organised by industry body FICCI at Aero India 2021.It could be a government agency or a private agency, it is something that would evolve, he added.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:49 IST
Govt may allow private air traffic controllers to manage drones in lower airspace

The government is considering allowing air traffic controllers, operated by private entities, to manage drone operations in the Indian airspace below 1,000 feet, said a senior Civil Aviation Ministry official on Wednesday.

''The drone ATC (air traffic controller) will be called UTM (unmanned traffic management) and it will collaborate with the manned traffic management, which is being handled currently as a sovereign function by the Airports Authority of India (AAI),'' said Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The AAI, which works under the ministry, manages all manned aircraft operations in the Indian airspace. A passenger aircraft generally flies at a height of around 30,000 feet.

''The airspace below 1,000 feet is lower airspace and it would be the main playground of drones. For that, we may have a system of private ATCs, which would be managed by private operators,'' Dubey said at a session organised by industry body FICCI at Aero India 2021.

''It could be a government agency or a private agency, it is something that would evolve,'' he added. The AAI cannot handle drones because they would be flying at 5 feet to take care of crops to about 1,000 feet in the airspace, Dubey mentioned.

Drone technology is moving way faster than the regulations so we have decided that we need to start a parallel activity, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

G-7 countries seek restoration of power to democratically elected govt in Myanmar

Deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders in Myanmar following a coup, foreign ministers of G-7 countries on Wednesday asked the military in the country to immediately end the state of emergency and restore power to the democra...

"A symbol of hope" - German military aid arrives in Portugal

A German military plane carrying over 20 doctors and nurses together with ventilators and hospital beds arrived on Wednesday in coronavirus-stricken Portugal, where a severe rise in cases has prompted several European nations to offer help....

Soccer-Serie A to vote on selling stake to private consortium

Italys top flight Serie A clubs will decide on Thursday whether to sell a stake in the leagues key revenue driving media business to a private equity consortium.The move would be the latest sign of growing private equity in sports leagues a...

COVID-19: Over 39,500 health care workers vaccinated so far in HP

A total of 4,356 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 43,944, a senior health official said.He said 5,836 health workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021