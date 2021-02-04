Don't be complacent in COVID-19 fight: Maha CM to people

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday asked the authorities and citizens notto become complacent in the fight against coronavirus in viewof its second wave in Britain and Brazil.

Speaking during the COVID-19 presentation in thecabinet meeting, Thackeray said the number of patients herehave decreased due to herd immunity.

''But despite this, Europe has seen a second wave thatis spreading faster,'' he said.

Statehealth secretary Pradeep Vyas said during thepresentation that on January 20, there were 1,820 deaths inBritain due to the new strain, while in Brazil there are 1,000deaths everyday.

In Brazil, there are 50,000 new patients daily, hesaid.

''In these countries, the number of positive cases haddeclined from June-July last year due to the herd immunity.

But then the new strain, which spreads 70 per cent faster,came to light. As per a news report, 40 per cent more deathshave been caused due to the new strain,'' he said.

Thackeray said the new virus strain has been found inSouth Africa, Britain and Brazil.

''We need to take care that the new strain does notspread here. We have started vaccination, but we should followall safety protocols,'' he said.

The chief minister added that his government will becautious in lifting the lockdown restrictions currently inplace.

''The state government is in correspondence with theCentre for quarantining passengers in the same city'sinternational airports on arrival,'' he said.

Vyas said the state has got 18,02,000 Covishieldvaccines and 1,70,400 Covaxin doses and 3,54,633 people haveso far received the first jab.

Even though the number of positive cases is on thedecline, districts like Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Bhandara,Nandurbar, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Gadchiroli and Nanded arewitnessing a riseand the testing is less.

After the suburban trains opened for all from February1, around 20 lakh commuters travel on the Central Railwayroute and 14 lakh on the Western Railway daily, it was told inthe meeting.

