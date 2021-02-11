Entrepreneur Umar Shahzad Khan Niazi, founder of KHOJ organisation talks about his passion for Sufism

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): The jack of all trades, Umar Shahzad Khan Niazi is an Entrepreneur, a Human Rights activist, writer, fashion enthusiast, researcher in philosophy and metaphysics and also a Sufi artist. Bearing a sundry of silver medals in Taekwondo, Umar Shahzad is also a second-degree black belt in martial arts. Born and brought up in the city of Mianwali located in north-eastern Punjab, Pakistan, Umar Niazi is the 27-year-old son of a Sandblast Engineer, Younis Ali Khan. Umar comes from very strong family background. His father was eminently working with a cohort of Multinational companies across the seas. His mother associates from the Lodhi Family and is a distant relative of the notable poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Both sides of Umar's family are renowned in the Sufi world as artists acclaimed and respected by all.

Currently residing in London, the UK, Umar Shahzad Khan Niazi has not let go of his native roots. He is as religious and pious as his family taught him to be. Following the footsteps, Umar has founded the "KHOJ Organization" and is the chairman of the same. He envisions to train and guide people with research in a number of educational and practical aspects. KHOJ seeks to provide a tribune to people for laying a hand and helping them to engage in activities that will lead in their overall development as an individual that could stand out in the crowd. People at KHOJ encourage their counterparts to polish their skills incessantly Umar Niazi being a researcher himself, mentors people about Sufism and Metaphysics through the power that is social media. He also organizes seminars and meetings on a regular basis directly with his audience which has helped him to build a personal connection with all of them. Umar Niazi and his organisation have been now researching one of the great founders of Sufism, Ibn al Arbi and Sultan Bahoo Organisation. With his literary work, Umar Niazi has been granted membership of the International Association of Sufism (IAS) and is an active member of the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), for Human Rights Resources.

Umar Niazi is also the Vice President of "Khazina-e-Shair-o-Adab", an International Literary Organisation, based in Scotland UK, which promotes Urdu literature and poetry on an international level. It focuses on organising gatherings of literature enthusiasts to promote their literary works. Being a fashion influencer, Umar has been to a couple of fashion shows in Paris and London where he was introduced to the beautiful actress Katie Holmes, melodious singers Kacey Musgraves and Zayn Malik, the rad actor George Clooney and the stunning fashion icon David Beckham. He is currently writing a book on spirituality which already has a buzz among his viewership. Umar Niazi's contributions towards Urdu Literature include his impeccable writing on Sufism including some noteworthy poetry. He inhibits the ability to engage others and to lead a great team. With his creative mind and passion towards his ulterior goals, Umar has generated an inspiring aura with his mesmerising personality.

