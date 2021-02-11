PM to inaugurate 2nd Maritime India Summit on Mar 2; 24 nations to attend: Mandaviya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of the Maritime India Summit 2021 (MIS 2021) on March 2, which will be held virutally and is scheduled to be participated by 24 nations, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

As many as 56 maritime nations, except China, have been invited to participate in the Summit through Indian missions in those countries.

The minister said about 20,000 delegates will participate in the event and more than 400 projects are set to be showcased in the second edition of the MIS 2021, being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) jointly with FICCI as an industrial partner and EY as a knowledge partner.

Mandaviya said MIS is going to provide a powerful platform for international collaboration and bring in partner countries for mutual exchange of knowledge and opportunities.

He launched a brochure and the website www.maritimeindiasummit.in for the MIS-2021. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the entire summit will be held on virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in. The registration for the visitors and exhibitors will start from today with the launch.

Sanjiv Ranjan, secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the Budget 2021-22 announcements related to ports, shipping and maritime sectors were pathbreaking initiatives to promote Aatmirbhar Bharat.

A whole new range of opportunities will open up with the passage of the Major Ports Authorities Bill, 2020, in Parliament on Wednesday, Rajan added.

The minister said the MIS 2021 will provide a unique platform, which will have physical and virtual presence of prominent shipping and transport ministers/ dignitaries from across the world. Maritime states of India will participate in the Summit through dedicated sessions. The Summit will also include an exclusive CEOs' forum and various thematic and breakout sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)