Left Menu

FDI changes fully compliant with India's WTO commitments: Parkash

It helps in the systematic classification of goods across the globe.Indias export of vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, stood at around USD 125.93 million other single vaccine and USD 226.74 million other mixed vaccine during April-January 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:02 IST
FDI changes fully compliant with India's WTO commitments: Parkash
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Changes made in the FDI norms last year, which made it mandatory for firms of a country sharing a land border with India to seek government nod for all investments, are fully compliant with New Delhi's commitments under WTO, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Som Parkash said in the meetings of the Council for Trade in Services under WTO held in October and November last year, China had raised concern on the changes made in India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy through Press Note 3 of 2020.

The changes have mandated that an entity of a country, which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the government approval route.

''In response, India asserted that FDI from all members of World Trade Organization (WTO), including China, continues to be permitted and the measures are fully compliant with its commitments under WTO,'' the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said. In a separate reply on exports of COVID-19 vaccines, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, are covered under a common ITC HS codes - 30022019 (other single vaccine) and 30022029 (other mixed vaccine). In trade parlance, every product is categorized under a code. It helps in the systematic classification of goods across the globe.

India's export of vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, stood at around USD 125.93 million (other single vaccine) and USD 226.74 million (other mixed vaccine) during April-January 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's defense will make the case for his acquittal on inciting Capitol riot

Donald Trumps defense lawyers will make their case on Friday why the former president is not guilty of inciting last months deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, as the Senate races toward a final vote in his impeachment trial as soon as Saturda...

Biden to press for $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan with governors, mayors

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors on Friday as he continues to push for approval of a 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to bolster economic growth and help millions of unemployed workers.B...

EU regulator begins real-time review of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine

Europes drugs regulator said on Friday it had launched a real-time review of CureVacs COVID-19 vaccine to speed up potential approvals and bring more shots to the region reeling from a surge in infections.The human medicines committee of th...

Lawyer who defended Trump accustomed to political disaster

Bruce L Castor Jr answered his cellphone, but he had no time to talk.Im 12 minutes from prime time, he said, before heading to the well of the US Senate to defend his client, Donald Trump, as one of two defence lawyers in the ex-presidents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021