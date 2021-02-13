Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Solar wins Rs 930 cr order in Egypt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:08 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar on Saturday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 930 crore in Egypt.

It has signed an order worth USD 127.5 million (Rs 930 crore) in the Kom Ombo region of Egypt, a statement by Sterling and Wilson said.

The order has been received from Saudi Arabia’s leading renewable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by first quarter of 2022.

Sterling and Wilson Solar has already executed five projects of over 322 MWp in Benban Solar Park in Egypt.

Company's Director and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said winning this project is an important milestone and further strengthens the focus in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region which has been a key market for Sterling and Wilson.

Sterling and Wilson Solar, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties and offers solar plus storage solutions to its customers. Present in 25 countries, Sterling and Wilson Solar has operations in India, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

