Gold futures ease on low demand

Gold futures on Monday fell 0.02 percent to Rs 47,307 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on a low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for the April delivery slipped by Rs 11, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 47,307 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,814 lots.

Similarly, in the international market, gold was trading 0.23 percent low at USD 1,819 per ounce in New York.

