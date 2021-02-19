Canada fines two air passengers for false COVID-19 tests
Canada has fined two passengers for presenting a false or misleading COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the country, the first time travelers have been hit since the introduction in January of mandatory pre-departure negative tests, the Canadian transport regulator said on Thursday.Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:26 IST
Canada has fined two passengers for presenting a false or misleading COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the country, the first time travelers have been hit since the introduction in January of mandatory pre-departure negative tests, the Canadian transport regulator said on Thursday. One of the passengers was fined C$10,000 ($7,871) while the other was fined C$7,000 for falsifying the COVID-19 test when they traveled from Mexico on January 23, Transport Canada said in a statement.
The travelers also made a false declaration about their health status before boarding a flight to Canada, after having tested positive for novel coronavirus a few days before the flight, the regulator said. More countries, like Canada, are introducing mandatory COVID-19 test requirements for travelers. Canada already has some of the toughest travel rules in the world aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
($1 = 1.2705 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal. Editing by Jane Merriman)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Transport Canada
- Canadian
- Mexico
- Canada
- Montreal
ALSO READ
INTERVIEW-Olympics-Beijing boycott not the answer says Canadian Olympic Committee
Trudeau tries to reassure Canadians vaccines are coming
Canadian fashion designer Nygard denied bail in U.S. extradition case
Canadian judge denies fashion designer Nygard bail in U.S. extradition case
Canadian judge denies bail to fashion designer Nygard in U.S. extradition case