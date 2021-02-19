Rajasthan govt should implement location tracking devices in public vehicles: road safety expert

The Rajasthan government must act at the earliest to implement the rule of mandatory fitments of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) in public vehicles and goods vehicles with national permit, an international road safety expert said on Friday.

Kamal Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Council, said that though all new vehicles with effect from January 1, 2019 come duly affixed with VLTD, they are not being tracked by the state on any application or back-end centre.

''The state should immediately register such original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vendors and start tracking vehicles with immediate effect for safety and security of the passengers and vehicle,'' Soi said in a release.

He said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has already approved a fund worth Rs 15.4 crore for Rajasthan under the Nirbhaya Framework for effective implementation of vehicle-tracking systems for safe commutation of women and children in public passenger vehicles.

Soi suggested the state government adopt fitment of AIS 140 compliant VLTDs and ensure that only genuine OEM-approved VLTDs are installed as implemented by Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh.

