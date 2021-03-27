Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Online lender SoFi to give IPO access to retail investors

Noto, who has previously headed the technology media and telecom group at Goldman Sachs and has worked on more than 50 IPOs in that role, said SoFi will selectively choose the IPOs it plans to offer to investors on the platform, based on the quality of the companies. DEMOCRATIZE IPOs Currently, retail investors and other amateur traders cannot buy shares of a newly listed company until they start trading.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:55 IST
UPDATE 3-Online lender SoFi to give IPO access to retail investors

Online lending startup Social Finance Inc (SoFi) will allow retail investors to buy into initial public offerings (IPOs) of companies, an investment opportunity traditionally reserved for large Wall Street investors. SoFi's Friday announcement comes a day after a Reuters report revealed that online brokerage Robinhood Markets was building a platform to "democratize" IPOs, including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside big funds.

Large institutional investors and funds have traditionally been first in line for such stocks, as well as the investment banks that earn big money from arranging such offerings. SoFi's latest move could expand access to buying IPO shares alongside large investment firms to everyday investors, most of whom are only able to buy stock when the shares start trading. Nineteen IPOs of companies in 2020 had seen their shares' value more than double in their first day of trading.

In an interview, SoFi Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto said the new IPO offering was designed to encourage more long-term holders and would penalize investors who focus on short-term profits from opening-day pops. "We have a very different customer base, members who are high earners, not well served," said Noto. "It's a client base that is interested in investing, is actively managing a portfolio and focused on financial objectives. Their interest is in line with issuers."

SoFi said the latest IPO offering, which has been in the works since 2019, will be available to anyone with an investment account with the company and a minimum of $3,000 in the account. Noto, who has previously headed the technology media and telecom group at Goldman Sachs and has worked on more than 50 IPOs in that role, said SoFi will selectively choose the IPOs it plans to offer to investors on the platform, based on the quality of the companies.

DEMOCRATIZE IPOs Currently, retail investors and other amateur traders cannot buy shares of a newly listed company until they start trading. Since shares often trade higher when they debut, big funds that get allocations in an IPO have a massive advantage.

The average first-day trading pop on U.S. listings of businesses in 2020 was 36%, according to data provider Dealogic. SoFi has already obtained regulatory clearances to operate the new IPO platform, Noto said, adding that the company will act as a "passive" underwriter on deals. SoFi pitched the allocation plan to issuers and will work with banks and underwriters on allocating shares.

Like other Wall Street banks and underwriters on deals, SoFi will collect underwriting fees from issuers for allocations. "I've talked a lot about leveling the playing field for retail investors, and am proud to say @SoFi is aiming to do that starting today," tweeted venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya, whose blank-check firm struck a deal to take SoFi public in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Bangladesh for removing non-tariff barriers; greater ties in energy, connectivity

India and Bangladesh on Saturday emphasized the need for removing non-tariff barriers to enhance bilateral trade as the two neighbors agreed for greater cooperation in energy and connectivity as well as speedy conclusion of study on a Compr...

Stalin picks graft allegations to pin TN CM down in Assembly poll campaign

DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday leveled corruption allegations against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues and vowed appropriate action to prosecute them if voted to power.In his campaign here for the April 6 Assembly p...

BJP did nothing for family of IB officer who lost his life in northeast Delhi riots: AAP

The BJP made tall promises to the family of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma who lost his life during the riots here last year, but it did nothing, the AAP claimed on Saturday, a day after the Delhi government announced that a job w...

India: More than 5.94 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that more than 5.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered toll 8 pm. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.94 Crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021