Left Menu

Britain will have enough electricity over summer, says National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the country's National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:08 IST
Britain will have enough electricity over summer, says National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the country's National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year. Electricity demand is not likely to be as low as last year when Britain was in strict coronavirus lockdowns during the spring and early summer and will be more in line with previous years, National Grid ESO said in its annual summer outlook.

Peak electricity demand is expected to be 32 gigawatts (GW), up 500 megawatts (MW) from last summer. This compares to about 50 GW in winter months. Minimum electricity demand is forecast to be 17.2 GW, but not as low last summer's 16.2 GW, as COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be relaxed in Britain from April to June, it said.

Last year, in spring and early summer, minimum electricity demand fell as much as 17% compared with pre-pandemic expectations. National Grid's annual summer outlook report is designed to help the power market to prepare for the summer period.

"While there remains a degree of uncertainty around COVID-19 and the associated impact on demand, summer 2021 is not expected to be as operationally challenging as spring/summer 2020 and we expect that the necessary tools will be in place to enable safe, reliable, efficient system operation," National Grid ESO said. National Grid ESO expects an increased likelihood of periods when variable generation alone, namely renewables, will exceed minimum demand between mid-June and early August.

National Grid also published its summer outlook for gas on Thursday. It forecasts summer gas demand at 32.4 billion cubic metres (bcm), slightly lower than last year's 32.5 bcm, owing to to a reduction in gas-fired electricity generation. Total gas supply is seen at 32.4 bcm, against 33.1 bcm last summer.

The volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to Britain is also expected to be lower than the previous two summers at 5.7 bcm because of competing markets, but pipeline flows from Norway will be higher this summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak watchdog says Sputnik V batch differs from those reviewed

Slovak drug agency SUKL said on Thursday the Russian vaccine Sputnik V batch delivered to Slovakia differs from those reviewed by the European Medicines Agency EMA and medical journal The Lancet.The watchdog reiterated that it could not det...

UNHCR calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for refugees

On World Health Day, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for concerted international action and solidarity to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations, including for refugees and other forcibly displaced and stateless people.UN...

Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Tomorrow War' to release on Amazon in July

American actor Chris Pratts upcoming sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War is set to debut on Amazon Prime this summer. As per Variety, the time-travel movie, helmed by Chris McKay, will release on the streaming platform on July 2, this year.The...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.227 p.m.Lockdown fear Migrants leaving Gujarat amid COVID-19 surge.122 p.m.60-hour weekend lockdown in all Madhya Pradesh cities CM Shiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021