Left Menu

Online registration for Amarnath Yatra to begin from April 15: Official

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:44 IST
Online registration for Amarnath Yatra to begin from April 15: Official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The online registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra through Baltal and Chandanwari routes will begin from April 15, an official said on Monday.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in the South Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start from the two routes on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) informed that pilgrims will have to register on – www.jksasb.nic.in by filling in their details in the online application form and attaching a photograph and compulsory health certificate (CHC).

The CEO said health certificates issued by doctors and medical institutes authorised by the concerned state government and union territory administration after March 15 shall be accepted.

The steps which yatris need to follow for online registration have been put on the board's website -- www.shriamarnathjishrine.com, the official said.

The CEO informed that pilgrims can download the required permits for the yatra after their applications have been duly processed.

The pilgrims will have to carry original photo identity card and CHC with them during the yatra, he added.

Kumar said for ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those who possess yatra permit valid for a specified date and route, will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps and cross the entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari.

The CEO said those under 13 years or above 75 years, and women who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be allowed to register.

Pilgrims travelling by a chopper do not need to register as their helicopter tickets shall suffice, the officer said.

However, they shall be required to produce the CHC in the prescribed format issued by an authorised doctor before they are allowed to travel by helicopter, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Ant Group to overhaul business as Beijing clamps down

Ant Group, the fintech group controlled by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, will restructure as a financial holding company in a sweeping overhaul that underscores Chinas determination to rein in its internet giants. In a statement, Ant Group s...

Prince Harry arrives in UK ahead of Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday ahead of his grandfather Prince Philips funeral, which will be held on April 17. As per People magazine, the Duke of Sussex arrived on Sunday from California, where he has been residing with his wife...

'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers on Monday as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.After imposing the most onerous restricti...

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija tests positive for COVID-19

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, has tested positive for COVID-19. Mehbooba confirmed the news on her official Twitter handle and said that Iltija is currently self-isolating on doctors advic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021